AlzeCure Publishes its Interim Report for January – June 2021

AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR) today announced that its interim report for the period January - June 2021 is now available on the company's website: www.alzecurepharma.se/en/section/investors/financial-reports/

"The AlzeCure team continues to make good progress according to plan, in high-profile areas that are becoming increasingly relevant, such as the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval of a new drug for Alzheimer's disease, the first in 18 years, which is expected to boost interest in the Alzheimer's field. During the second quarter, we communicated positive data from our Phase Ib clinical trial of ACD440 for neuropathic pain and are now preparing for a Phase II trial and a pre-IND meeting with the FDA. We also focused on running the Phase I clinical trial for ACD856 in Alzheimer's disease and on further developing compounds in our preclinical pain project, TrkA-NAM, with the aim of choosing a drug candidate for the project in the second half of 2021. Thus we have once again closed the books on yet another positive and very active quarter at AlzeCure."

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Financial information for April - June, 2021

Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Net sales during the period totaled SEK 0 thousand (0).

Loss for the period totaled SEK -15,693 thousand (-18,407).

Earnings per share, basic, totaled SEK -0.42 (-0.49).

Total assets at the end of the period amounted to SEK 82,030 thousand (160,057).

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period totaled SEK 77,915 thousand (153,325).

Financial information for January - June, 2021

Net sales during the period totaled SEK 0 thousand (0).

Loss for the period totaled SEK -38,655 thousand (-32,191).

Earnings per share, basic, totaled SEK -1.02 (-0.85).

Total assets at the end of the period amounted to SEK 82,030 thousand (160,057).

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period totaled SEK 77,915 thousand (153,325).

Significant events during the period January - March, 2021