Elekta Seen Dropping 5% After Earnings Miss, Higher Costs

Autor: PLX AI
25.08.2021, 08:54   

(PLX AI) – Elekta shares may drop 5% at the open after fiscal first-quarter earnings missed consensus and costs are rising, analysts said.Elekta orders fell 4% in the quarter, while EBIT missed estimates by 38%, as the company said it was seeing …

  • (PLX AI) – Elekta shares may drop 5% at the open after fiscal first-quarter earnings missed consensus and costs are rising, analysts said.
  • Elekta orders fell 4% in the quarter, while EBIT missed estimates by 38%, as the company said it was seeing headwinds to gross margins from increased supply-chain, logistics and service costs
  • Most key metrics fell short of expectations, and shares should be pressured in initial trading, SEB said
  • Gross margin was the main disappointment, as it fell more than expected from the unusually high level from last year, Carnegie said
