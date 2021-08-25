Elekta Seen Dropping 5% After Earnings Miss, Higher Costs Autor: PLX AI | 25.08.2021, 08:54 | 26 | 0 | 0 25.08.2021, 08:54 | (PLX AI) – Elekta shares may drop 5% at the open after fiscal first-quarter earnings missed consensus and costs are rising, analysts said.Elekta orders fell 4% in the quarter, while EBIT missed estimates by 38%, as the company said it was seeing … (PLX AI) – Elekta shares may drop 5% at the open after fiscal first-quarter earnings missed consensus and costs are rising, analysts said.Elekta orders fell 4% in the quarter, while EBIT missed estimates by 38%, as the company said it was seeing … (PLX AI) – Elekta shares may drop 5% at the open after fiscal first-quarter earnings missed consensus and costs are rising, analysts said.

Elekta orders fell 4% in the quarter, while EBIT missed estimates by 38%, as the company said it was seeing headwinds to gross margins from increased supply-chain, logistics and service costs

Most key metrics fell short of expectations, and shares should be pressured in initial trading, SEB said

Gross margin was the main disappointment, as it fell more than expected from the unusually high level from last year, Carnegie said Elekta (B) Fria Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Elekta (B) Fria Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer