Michigan Tobacco Chain of 147 Stores Places TAAT in All Locations Within Weeks of Making Initial Purchase Order

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that an operator of a Michigan tobacco store chain, with whom the Company began a dialogue at a recent trade show, placed an initial purchase order of TAAT on July 22, 2021 and has confirmed a 100% placement rate of TAAT in its 147 points of sale across the state of Michigan. With hundreds of TAAT retailers in Ohio in addition to a growing footprint in the greater Chicago area of Illinois, the addition of these Michigan stores further strengthens the presence of TAAT in the Great Lakes region of the United States.



In a press release dated August 17, 2021 , the Company announced that it added distribution of TAAT in seven new U.S. states in just a two-month period, demonstrating strong growth of TAAT in the United States while simultaneously preparing for its first international launches following a CAD $1,075,000 purchase order from its U.K. and Ireland wholesaler announced in an August 20, 2021 press release. Although TAAT is now sold in the convenience outlets of several gas stations under national and global banners, this is the Company’s first chain-wide placement with a retailer who has 100 or more stores. A full listing of all TAAT points of sale in the United States can be seen on the TryTAAT store locator: https://trytaat.com/pages/sca-store-locator

After a Michigan tobacco retailer with 147 stores added TAAT to all of its locations, the Company now has several points of sale across states in the Great Lakes region to include Ohio and Illinois. TAAT is also being commercialized in the southeastern United States and will soon be launching in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

With a population of nearly ten million, smokers aged 21+ in Michigan pay an average of USD $7.67 per pack of tobacco cigarettes, which is higher than the national average retail price per pack1. By introducing TAAT to Michigan through an established tobacco retailer with a statewide presence, the Company is able to benefit from greater visibility into performance metrics such as reorder rates by region. Stores carrying TAAT in Michigan currently include locations in the Upper Peninsula area, where the percentage of adults who smoke cigarettes has historically been higher than the overall state average2.