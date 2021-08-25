checkAd

Ålandsbanken Abp announces an increase in the Call Price in the consent solicitation process for its Notes due 2022

Ålandsbanken Abp
Inside information
August 25, 2021, 10:00 EET


NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SINGAPORE OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. THIS NOTICE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR BUY ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

Capitalized terms used herein shall have the meaning ascribed to them as in the Notice of Procedure in Writing dated 17 August 2021.

Ålandsbanken Abp ("Ålandsbanken") has on 17 August 2021 announced a consent solicitation for its outstanding up to SEK 2,500,000,000 floating interest rate notes due 2022 (ISIN SE0010598474) (the “Notes”) issued under Ålandsbanken’s EUR 2,000,000,000 Medium Term Note and Covered Bond Programme. Ålandsbanken commenced a consent solicitation process and initiated the Procedure in Writing for the Noteholders to vote for or against the Proposal to amend the terms and conditions of the Notes by adding a call option according to which Ålandsbanken may redeem all, but not some only, of the outstanding Notes in full any time prior to the final maturity date at an amount equal to 100.800 per cent. of the nominal amount (the “Call Price”) together with accrued but unpaid interest.

Today, Ålandsbanken announces that it has decided to increase the Call Price for each Note validly redeemed from 100.800 per cent. to 100.900 per cent. of the nominal amount of each Note. Consent Fee of 0.30 per cent. remains unchanged.

Simultaneously, Ålandsbanken announces that is has postponed the Early Deadline of 25 August 2021 to 27 August 2021, 12:00 CET.

Noteholders who have already voted in favor of the Proposal via their nominee or custodian do not have to re‑vote their Notes or take any other action as a result of the increase in Call Price. A Noteholder that has voted against the Proposal may revoke such vote and issue, instead, a vote in favor of the Proposal via their nominee or custodian by the Early Deadline. Noteholders who want to change their vote are requested to contact their nominee or custodian in order to revoke and amend such issued voting instructions.

