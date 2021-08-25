checkAd

To
NASDAQ Copenhagen
   Executive Board
Lersø Parkallé 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk



Telephone +45 7012 5300
Telefax +45 4514 9622






25 August 2021

 

Company Announcement No 74/2021

Breakdown of debtors, Realkredit Danmark A/S

Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes breakdown of debtors as at Friday 20 August 2021. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.

Yours sincerely

The Executive Board

Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Attachments





