checkAd

EQS-News Swiss Re and Climeworks launch partnership by signing world's first ten-year carbon removal purchase agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.08.2021, 10:00  |  56   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Swiss Re Ltd / Key word(s): Agreement/Sustainability
Swiss Re and Climeworks launch partnership by signing world's first ten-year carbon removal purchase agreement

25.08.2021 / 10:00

Zurich, 25 August 2021 - Swiss Re and Climeworks, a leading specialist in carbon dioxide air capture technology, are partnering to combat climate change. The partners signed the world's first long-term purchase agreement for direct air capture and storage of carbon dioxide, worth USD 10 million over ten years. For Swiss Re, the collaboration marks a milestone towards its goal of reaching net-zero emissions in its own operations by 2030. The partnership is also a sign of Swiss Re's support for the carbon removal industry and gives the Group early access to the new carbon removal risk pools and asset classes.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Swiss Re!
Long
Basispreis 81,21€
Hebel 14,46
Ask 0,53
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 92,69€
Hebel 13,74
Ask 0,62
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Both the length of the term of ten years and the total value of USD 10 million are so far unmatched in the voluntary market for this type of high-quality carbon removal, sending an important demand signal to developers, investors and other buyers. The companies also agreed to collaborate on developing risk management knowledge and risk transfer solutions, as well as to explore future investment and project finance opportunities.

'To mitigate the risks of climate change, the world needs to scale-up carbon removal on top of, not instead of emission reductions. By partnering with Climeworks we can play to our strengths in this endeavour, as a risk taker, investor, and forward-looking buyer of climate solutions', said Christian Mumenthaler, Swiss Re's Group Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chair of the World Economic Forum's Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders.

The technological carbon removal solution offered by Climeworks in Iceland filters carbon dioxide (CO2) from ambient air using geothermal energy. The captured CO2 is then sent for permanent storage in nearby rock layers. It is dissolved in water and pumped deep underground, where it reacts naturally with the surrounding basalt rock to form stable carbonate minerals - the CO2 literally turns into stone. This is considered the safest, most durable form of all carbon removal solutions that are commercially available today.

Seite 1 von 4
Swiss Re Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Swiss Re and Climeworks launch partnership by signing world's first ten-year carbon removal purchase agreement EQS Group-News: Swiss Re Ltd / Key word(s): Agreement/Sustainability Swiss Re and Climeworks launch partnership by signing world's first ten-year carbon removal purchase agreement 25.08.2021 / 10:00 Zurich, 25 August 2021 - Swiss Re and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bright Rock beginnt mit der ersten Bohrung in Wyoming
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Hauptversammlung stimmt sämtlichen Tagesordnungspunkten mehrheitlich zu
DGAP-News: Health Canada Grants Marketing Authorization for Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in Combination with ...
DGAP-News: cyan AG gibt vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das erste Halbjahr 2021 bekannt
DGAP-News: Netfonds AG: Umsatzwachstum um 23,8% auf einen Konzernumsatz von 87,4 Mio. EUR im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest successfully places EUR 80 million of subsequent bonds at 103.00% of par and ...
DGAP-News: Classic Minerals Limited: Weitere tiefe hochgradige Goldabschnitte aus Kat Gap
DGAP-Adhoc: Vectron Systems AG: Planung 2021
DGAP-News: Health Canada erteilt Zulassung für Minjuvi(R) (Tafasitamab) in Kombination mit Lenalidomid für ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a Positive Safety Report for ...
DGAP-News: paragon Automotive bestätigt starke operative Entwicklung
Maintopas AG: HELLER Konzern, Nürtingen - 125 Jahre gelebte Tradition steht vor Neuausrichtung im familiären ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric stärkt US-Präsenz auf dem 36. Space Symposium
DGAP-News: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. stellt Meilensteine für die ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger schliesst im ersten Halbjahr 2021 die strategische Transformation ab und startet ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on D-share Dividend
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:00 UhrEQS-News: Swiss Re und Climeworks lancieren Partnerschaft und unterzeichnen weltweit ersten Zehnjahresvertrag für CO2-Entnahme
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09:12 UhrVersicherer:  Flutkatastrophe kostet bislang 7 Milliarden Euro
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21ROUNDUP/Extremwetter in USA: Aufräumen in Tennessee, Starkregen im Nordosten
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21BERENBERG stuft SWISS REINSURANCE COMPANY auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
18.08.21ROUNDUP: Kampf gegen Waldbrände in Südfrankreich dauert an - Zwei Tote
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21ROUNDUP: Brand im Westen von Athen bedroht Ortschaft
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21Kampf gegen Waldbrände in Südfrankreich dauert an - Ein Toter
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Aufräumarbeiten nach heftigem Sturm in Ostfriesland laufen an
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21UBS stuft SWISS REINSURANCE COMPANY auf 'Sell'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: verkaufen
17.08.21Kilometerlange Feuerfront im Westen von Athen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten