Swiss Re and Climeworks launch partnership by signing world's first ten-year carbon removal purchase agreement

Zurich, 25 August 2021 - Swiss Re and Climeworks, a leading specialist in carbon dioxide air capture technology, are partnering to combat climate change. The partners signed the world's first long-term purchase agreement for direct air capture and storage of carbon dioxide, worth USD 10 million over ten years. For Swiss Re, the collaboration marks a milestone towards its goal of reaching net-zero emissions in its own operations by 2030. The partnership is also a sign of Swiss Re's support for the carbon removal industry and gives the Group early access to the new carbon removal risk pools and asset classes.

Both the length of the term of ten years and the total value of USD 10 million are so far unmatched in the voluntary market for this type of high-quality carbon removal, sending an important demand signal to developers, investors and other buyers. The companies also agreed to collaborate on developing risk management knowledge and risk transfer solutions, as well as to explore future investment and project finance opportunities.

'To mitigate the risks of climate change, the world needs to scale-up carbon removal on top of, not instead of emission reductions. By partnering with Climeworks we can play to our strengths in this endeavour, as a risk taker, investor, and forward-looking buyer of climate solutions', said Christian Mumenthaler, Swiss Re's Group Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chair of the World Economic Forum's Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders.

The technological carbon removal solution offered by Climeworks in Iceland filters carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) from ambient air using geothermal energy. The captured CO 2 is then sent for permanent storage in nearby rock layers. It is dissolved in water and pumped deep underground, where it reacts naturally with the surrounding basalt rock to form stable carbonate minerals - the CO 2 literally turns into stone. This is considered the safest, most durable form of all carbon removal solutions that are commercially available today.