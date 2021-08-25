Bavarian Nordic Falls More Than 4% After Cutting Guidance
- Guidance was cut due to continued Covid-19 impact on the TBE and rabies markets
- Now sees revenue for the year of DKK 1,900 million, EBITDA of DKK 100 million, down from revenue DKK 1,900-2,200 million and EBITDA DKK 100-250 million previously
- NOTE: Bavarian Nordic gained sharply the previous 2 trading days after advancing its Covid-19 booster vaccine candidate to Phase 2 trail and receiving funding from Denmark for the research
