Bavarian Nordic Falls More Than 4% After Cutting Guidance

Autor: PLX AI
25.08.2021, 10:10  |  25   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic shares fell more than 4% in early trading after it cut guidance for the full year. Guidance was cut due to continued Covid-19 impact on the TBE and rabies marketsNow sees revenue for the year of DKK 1,900 million, EBITDA …

  • (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic shares fell more than 4% in early trading after it cut guidance for the full year.
  • Guidance was cut due to continued Covid-19 impact on the TBE and rabies markets
  • Now sees revenue for the year of DKK 1,900 million, EBITDA of DKK 100 million, down from revenue DKK 1,900-2,200 million and EBITDA DKK 100-250 million previously
  • NOTE: Bavarian Nordic gained sharply the previous 2 trading days after advancing its Covid-19 booster vaccine candidate to Phase 2 trail and receiving funding from Denmark for the research
