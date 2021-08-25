Bavarian Nordic Falls More Than 4% After Cutting Guidance Autor: PLX AI | 25.08.2021, 10:10 | 25 | 0 | 0 25.08.2021, 10:10 | (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic shares fell more than 4% in early trading after it cut guidance for the full year. Guidance was cut due to continued Covid-19 impact on the TBE and rabies marketsNow sees revenue for the year of DKK 1,900 million, EBITDA … (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic shares fell more than 4% in early trading after it cut guidance for the full year. Guidance was cut due to continued Covid-19 impact on the TBE and rabies marketsNow sees revenue for the year of DKK 1,900 million, EBITDA … (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic shares fell more than 4% in early trading after it cut guidance for the full year.

Guidance was cut due to continued Covid-19 impact on the TBE and rabies markets

Now sees revenue for the year of DKK 1,900 million, EBITDA of DKK 100 million, down from revenue DKK 1,900-2,200 million and EBITDA DKK 100-250 million previously

NOTE: Bavarian Nordic gained sharply the previous 2 trading days after advancing its Covid-19 booster vaccine candidate to Phase 2 trail and receiving funding from Denmark for the research Bavarian Nordic Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



