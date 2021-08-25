Sydbank Falls 3% as Net Interest Income Missed Expectations
- (PLX AI) – Sydbank shares fell more than 3% in early trading after second-quarter net interest income missed average expectations by 2%.
- Net commissions and trading income were in line with consensus
- Consensus is likely to come down slightly due to weaker than expected net interest income, traders said
- However, the soft top line should be more than offset by the hike in negative interest rates charged to corporate deposits, SEB said
- Sydbank announced it would adjust the interest rate of corporate clients’ deposit accounts from minus 0.75% to minus 0.95%
- NOTE: Sydbank had already lifted its full-year outlook before the report
