Sydbank Falls 3% as Net Interest Income Missed Expectations

(PLX AI) – Sydbank shares fell more than 3% in early trading after second-quarter net interest income missed average expectations by 2%.

Net commissions and trading income were in line with consensus

Consensus is likely to come down slightly due to weaker than expected net interest income, traders said

However, the soft top line should be more than offset by the hike in negative interest rates charged to corporate deposits, SEB said

Sydbank announced it would adjust the interest rate of corporate clients’ deposit accounts from minus 0.75% to minus 0.95%

NOTE: Sydbank had already lifted its full-year outlook before the report



