Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Management changes at Hornbach Baustoff Union GmbH - Strong commitment to continuity and growth

Neustadt an der Weinstrasse / Bornheim bei Landau, August 25, 2021.

Today's shareholder meeting of Hornbach Baustoff Union GmbH took major decisions to secure the ongoing strategic development of this subgroup of Hornbach: As of January 1, 2022, Dr. Christian Hornbach will assume the chairmanship of the Management. He will replace longstanding chairman Joachim Schoeck, who is retiring at the end of the 2021/22 financial year (February 28, 2022). Furthermore, outlet manager Alexander Kortschak will be appointed to the Management of the builders' merchant group as of September 1, 2021 already.

"We are delighted that, by making these changes to HBU's Management, we have acted early to send a clear signal of continuity and reliability to our customers, business partners, and employees. Not only that, these changes reflect the strong commitment on the part of the Hornbach families to the successful growth of our regional builders' merchant business", commented Albrecht Hornbach, CEO of Hornbach Management AG.

The Hornbach Baustoff Union (HBU) subgroup, which currently operates 34 outlets in south-western Germany, as well as two locations in France, posted the highest growth within the Hornbach Group over the past five financial years, boosting its sales by 55% to almost EUR 340m. Alongside Hornbach Baustoff Union GmbH, the HBU Group also includes UNION Bauzentrum Hornbach GmbH, Ruhland-Kallenborn & Co. GmbH, Robert Röhlinger GmbH, and Holtz SA. In the past, HBU sustainably expanded its market position through organic growth, as well as by acquiring well-established builders' merchants. "I would like to thank Joachim Schoeck for the entrepreneurial momentum he lent to HBU and for his very successful work" added Albrecht Hornbach. "At the same time, I am pleased to appoint with Christian Hornbach a competent successor as Chairman of the Management and to underline the renewal in HBU's Management by newly appointing Alexander Kortschak."