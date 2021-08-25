New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2021

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2021 with amendments, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 32H and 32G are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2021 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN



Series Currency Bond type Maturity IT/RF* DK0009533853 32H DKK Cibor3 + interest rate spread (non-callable) 01.10.2024 RF DK0009534075 32H DKK Cibor3 + 10 bp (non-callable) 01.10.2024 RF DK0009534158 32G DKK Cibor3 + 15 bp (non-callable) 01.10.2024 RF

* Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT) / Refinancing Trigger (RF).

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment