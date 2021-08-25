checkAd

Valmet to invest in a new service center in Guangxi, China

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.08.2021, 10:36  |  27   |   |   

HELSINKI, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will build its fourth service center in China, in the city of Beihai, to further develop its local presence in the fast-growing pulp and paper industry in the Guangxi province. Valmet's new Guangxi Service Center will be in operation by the fourth quarter in 2023.

Valmet's new service center will serve pulp, board, paper, and tissue customers close by with main focus on roll maintenance, fiber equipment services, and field services including shutdown planning management.  

"Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region is a fast-growing area in China where we see our customers investing heavily, for example, in board and fiber lines. Being close to our customers is one of our core commitments. Establishing Guangxi Service Center is an important step to further strengthen our local presence. We will be able to serve our customers better than ever before," says Aki Niemi, Business Line President, Services, Valmet.

"Our customers in Guangxi and the surrounding areas will strongly benefit from this new service center, which enables us to reduce the response and delivery times and have the needed expertise more easily available. Additionally, our customers will be closer to Valmet's best technologies, products and services for maximized reliability and optimized performance," says Xiangdong Zhu, Area President, China, Valmet.

In addition to this new Guangxi Service Center, Valmet has three other service centers in China – in Wuxi, Guangzhou, and Zibo. In total, Valmet has over 100 service centers around the world.

For further information, please contact:

Aki Niemi, Business Line President, Services, Valmet, Tel.: +358 40 515 1145
Xiangdong Zhu, Area President, China, Valmet, Tel.: +86 13801795775 

About Valmet:

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers. 

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.  

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.  

Read more www.valmet.comwww.twitter.com/valmetglobal 

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-to-invest-in-a-new-service-center-in-guangxi--china,c3402843




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Valmet to invest in a new service center in Guangxi, China HELSINKI, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Valmet will build its fourth service center in China, in the city of Beihai, to further develop its local presence in the fast-growing pulp and paper industry in the Guangxi province. Valmet's new Guangxi …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alert Logic Achieves AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider Competency Status
Styrene Market Size to Reach USD 73.81 Billion in 2028 from USD 53.11 Billion in 2020, with polystyrene leading among the application segments: Reports and Data
Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market to Exceed $1001.28 Million at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 ...
Cryptocurrency Market to Reach $4.94 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 12.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research
E-commerce companies and 3PL players across the board eventually committing to including EVs in their fleet as a part of their sustainability initiatives will have Strong Influence in the Industry: Ken Research
BMO Financial Group Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
Global Butterfly Valves Market Anticipated to Surpass $14,108.3 Million, at 5.9% CAGR from 2021 to ...
Let's talk Lady Parts for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month with President & CEO of OCRA, Audra Moran
Global Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Size Is Forecasted To Grow To $1.148 Billion By 2026
Thunes Enables Real-time Consumer Payments to Pakistan through a Partnership with Bank Alfalah
Titel
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Automotive Towbar Deployment in Luxury Passenger Cars to Increase by 3% through 2031
Good Company, Strauss Israel, Agoro Carbon Alliance, Smart Agro Fund and ERB are on a Mission to ...
Pearle Vision Introduces "Maya" The Latest Installment In Their Award-Winning Small Moments ...
Why North America Is Projected To Dominate Cannabidiol Derived From Hemp Market Through 2028
Insulation Materials Market Size to Reach USD 82.96 Billion in 2027 | Growing Need to Make ...
VP Capital Completes Buyout of Shares in Currency.com and Capital.com from Larnabel Ventures
Process Analyzers Market to Reach $12.19 bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research.
Demand in Automotive Industry Giving Tailwinds to Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) ...
Plant Protein Market Size to Reach USD 17.52 Billion in 2028 from USD 10.28 Billion in 2020, with soy leading among source segments: Reports and Data
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...