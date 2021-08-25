checkAd

Carlyle announces start of acceptance period of voluntary public takeover offer for Schaltbau

DGAP-News: Voltage BidCo GmbH / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Offer
Carlyle announces start of acceptance period of voluntary public takeover offer for Schaltbau

25.08.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Carlyle announces start of acceptance period of voluntary public takeover offer for Schaltbau

  • Offer document published following approval by BaFin
  • Acceptance period commences today and ends on September 22, 2021
  • Highly attractive cash offer of EUR 53.50 per share, representing a premium of 32% to the closing price of Schaltbau shares on August 6, 2021 as well as a premium of 44% to the three-month volume-weighted average share price
  • Carlyle has secured irrevocable undertakings from shareholders representing approximately 69% of the total share capital of Schaltbau to tender their shares into the offer

Munich, August 25, 2021. - Voltage BidCo GmbH (the "Bidder"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of funds advised by The Carlyle Group ("Carlyle"), today published the offer document for the voluntary public cash takeover offer (the "Offer") to all shareholders of Schaltbau Holding AG ("Schaltbau" or the "Company") for the acquisition of all Schaltbau shares.

As of today, Schaltbau shareholders can accept the Offer by tendering their shares at a highly attractive offer price of EUR 53.50 in cash per Schaltbau share. Schaltbau shareholders who wish to accept the Offer should contact their respective custodian bank or any other securities services company where their Schaltbau shares are being held. The acceptance period will end at midnight (CEST) on September 22, 2021.

The offer price represents a highly attractive premium of 32% to the XETRA closing share price of Schaltbau on August 6, 2021, the last trading day prior to the announcement of the intention to launch the Offer, and a premium of 44% to the volume-weighted average share price during the three months prior to the announcement of the intention to launch the Offer.

Carlyle has already secured irrevocable undertakings from shareholders of Schaltbau, representing in the aggregate approximately 69% of the total share capital of Schaltbau on a fully diluted basis. These shareholders have committed to tender their existing Schaltbau shares into the Offer and to also accept the Offer for all converted shares they receive upon conversion of the mandatory convertible bonds issued by Schaltbau and currently held by them. Completion of the Offer will be subject to antitrust and foreign investment control approvals as well as further customary conditions. Carlyle has secured the financing of the transaction.

