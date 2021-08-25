Medios AG: Accelerated roll-out of the digital platform mediosconnect

Berlin, August 25, 2021 - Medios AG ("Medios"), the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany, has launched its digital platform mediosconnect in a third German federal state. The Company has thus significantly accelerated the roll-out of its innovative ordering and billing portal for individualized medicines. In addition to the regional expansion of mediosconnect, further indication areas will be integrated in the near future.

As a digital platform, mediosconnect connects physicians, specialized pharmacies and health insurance companies and simplifies ordering and billing processes for complex and individualized medicines. The number of orders and invoices processed via mediosconnect per month has increased to almost 20,000, in the first quarter of 2021, the number was around 12,000 to 16,000 per month.

Christoph Prußeit, Chief Innovation Officer (CINO) of Medios AG: "We are pleased about the further roll-out of our platform mediosconnect. The regional expansion is faster than planned, which is made possible in particular by the great commitment of the employees involved. With the portal we offer our partners an innovative software solution for the digital handling of the ordering and billing process. Through the newly created position of Digital Health Manager at Medios AG, mediosconnect users also benefit from our comprehensive expertise. The planned development of further indication areas will enable us and our partners to achieve joint additional growth."

Growth opportunities through digitalization of the healthcare system

In particular, the digitalization of healthcare offers attractive growth opportunities in the medium and long term. Medios' goal is to actively shape this change. To this end, the Company will continue to invest in digitalization and the further development of the mediosconnect industry platform.