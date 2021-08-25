Signature Bank Releases 2020 Social Impact Report

The “ A Year Like No Other ” report reflects the Bank’s initiatives relating to its overarching Social Impact Purpose Statement by highlighting its social impact efforts and explaining their importance, especially during a global pandemic. The report features a broad range of Bank programs and best practices, providing readers transparency and insight into the Bank’s social impact commitment, operational activities and organizational structure. Readers can gain a keen understanding about what social impact means for the institution as a whole as well as to its colleagues, in a clear and personal manner. It marks a giant step forward in highlighting Signature Bank’s social impact journey, demonstrating its strong loyalty to colleagues, clients, communities and stakeholders.

Highlights include the following sections:

Thriving through Adversity – Details the Bank’s specific and extensive COVID-19 efforts

– Details the Bank’s specific and extensive COVID-19 efforts Putting People First, Doing Good – Summarizes the Bank’s Corporate Culture and Prioritizing of its Colleagues

– Summarizes the Bank’s Corporate Culture and Prioritizing of its Colleagues Thinking Globally – Highlights the Bank’s Sustainable and Environmentally Focused Programs and Operations

– Highlights the Bank’s Sustainable and Environmentally Focused Programs and Operations Governing with Ethics, Integrity & Insight – Outlines the Bank’s Corporate Governance Practices and how they Benefit Stakeholders

“For more than 20 years, at Signature Bank we’ve treated our colleagues with trust, respect, professionalism and compassion. It was done instinctively and naturally, it became a part of our mantra, enabling the hiring of the best and most trusted bankers to fulfill our simple but very successful business model. The best of the best join the Bank on their own accord, not through acquisition where they have no say. It sounds easy but it’s actually quite difficult. Many -- if not most -- competitors operate within bureaucracies that negate the trust and compassion necessary for our business model to thrive,” explained Joseph J. DePaolo, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“The release of our comprehensive Social Impact Report captures our model. It outlines our commitment to our colleagues and as such, extends to clients and communities. The recent appointment of our first social impact executive officer role, along with the establishment of our Social Impact Board Committee and internal Social Impact Management Committee, are all indicative of our long-term adherence to and belief in social responsibility. These efforts, coupled with our solid financial results, contribute to a more sustainable and prosperous future for all stakeholders,” DePaolo concluded.