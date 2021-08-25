checkAd

XPeng Ships First Batch of P7 Smart Electric Sedan to Norway, Reinforcing Full Commitment to International Markets

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company, today started shipping the first batch of the XPeng P7, its flagship smart sedan model, from Guangzhou to Norway. This marks the first time that XPeng has exported the P7 to a market outside China, another major step in the Company’s development, reinforcing its long-term commitment to building its international market presence.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005321/en/

XPeng P7 first shipment to Norway (Photo: Business Wire)

The P7 is XPeng’s second production model for the Norwegian market, following the delivery of the G3 smart SUV to customers in Norway in December 2020. The P7’s advanced intelligence, high performance and sleek styling have already attracted enthusiastic recognition in China, winning a devoted following among China’s most tech-savvy and style-conscious consumers. Following its launch in China in mid-2020, over 40,000 P7s have been delivered to Chinese customers as of end July.

“We are dedicated to meeting the growing customer demand for our smart EVs in China and internationally by bringing the most sophisticated and stylish models to our customers,” said Mr. He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of XPeng. “We are seeing smart EVs not only redefining driver experience with their innovative functions and differentiated services, but also offering the potential to fundamentally transform mobility behaviour. We are eager to bring these advanced capabilities and services to our international customers in highly localized forms,” Mr. He said.

The localized Norwegian version of the P7 rolled off XPeng’s production line at its Zhaoqing Smart EV Manufacturing Base in August. The first Norwegian customers are expected to receive their P7s in the fourth quarter of 2021. Concurrently, the Company is accelerating the momentum of its build-out in Norway, establishing a full-scale Norwegian operation that encompasses customer experience, sales, delivery, service, charging and lifestyle facilities.

Commitment to global market build-out

As a leading player in the fast-evolving smart electric vehicle space, XPeng sees tremendous opportunities and demand for its smart EVs in global markets. While China remains its base and core market, XPeng is committed to developing international markets with a long-term perspective. The rollout of the P7 in Norway represents the next logical step in this strategy, and vindicates its progress to date in developing its presence outside China.




