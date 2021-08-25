checkAd

Orion Corporation Managers’ transactions – Kari Jussi Aho

25.08.2021, 11:00   

ORION CORPORATION MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 25 AUGUST 2021 at 12.00 EEST
        

Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Kari Jussi Aho

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kari Jussi Aho
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Orion Oyj
LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745_20210825105724_7
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-08-24
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014369
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 43 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(2): Volume: 7 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(3): Volume: 35 Unit price: 34.25 EUR
(4): Volume: 8 Unit price: 34.25 EUR
(5): Volume: 175 Unit price: 34.25 EUR
(6): Volume: 63 Unit price: 34.25 EUR
(7): Volume: 175 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(8): Volume: 175 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(9): Volume: 61 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(10): Volume: 175 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(11): Volume: 35 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(12): Volume: 57 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(13): Volume: 132 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(14): Volume: 66 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(15): Volume: 175 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(16): Volume: 35 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(17): Volume: 175 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(18): Volume: 69 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(19): Volume: 35 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(20): Volume: 375 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(21): Volume: 128 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(22): Volume: 213 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(23): Volume: 51 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(24): Volume: 175 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(25): Volume: 284 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(26): Volume: 178 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(27): Volume: 98 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(28): Volume: 107 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(29): Volume: 246 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(30): Volume: 102 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(31): Volume: 58 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(32): Volume: 5 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(33): Volume: 4 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(34): Volume: 10 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(35): Volume: 3 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(36): Volume: 35 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(37): Volume: 226 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(38): Volume: 149 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(39): Volume: 258 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(40): Volume: 100 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

