DGAP-News AlzChem Group AG: Further successful steps on the way to becoming a sustainable, CO2-neutral specialty chemicals company
|
DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Sustainability
AlzChem Group AG: Further successful steps on the way to becoming a sustainable, CO2-neutral specialty chemicals company
AlzChem has been EMAS-registered (Eco-Management and Audit Scheme, also known as the EU Eco-Audit) since 1997, produces an annual Environmental Statement and has this audited by an independent environmental auditor in order to document, monitor and evaluate the impact of its own activities in terms of environmental protection and sustainability. In recent years, for example, the company has succeeded in reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 50,000 metric tons annually. Furthermore, the amount of energy recycled by the company's own heat recovery system has been increased significantly - a considerable contribution to improving energy efficiency and saving energy. The already very low dust emissions have also been reduced even further.
AlzChem Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare