checkAd

DGAP-News AlzChem Group AG: Further successful steps on the way to becoming a sustainable, CO2-neutral specialty chemicals company

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.08.2021, 11:15  |  26   |   |   

DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Sustainability
AlzChem Group AG: Further successful steps on the way to becoming a sustainable, CO2-neutral specialty chemicals company

25.08.2021 / 11:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AlzChem Group AG: Further successful steps on the way to becoming a sustainable, CO2-neutral specialty chemicals company

Trostberg, August 25, 2021 - AlzChem Group AG has now published its new 2021 Environmental Statement for its German sites in Trostberg, Schalchen, Hart and Waldkraiburg, clearly demonstrating the great importance that environmental compatibility and sustainability have for the Bavarian specialty chemicals company. The company dedicated over EUR 19 million to environmental protection in 2020 alone. The reduction and avoidance or recycling of waste, the independent recycling of industrial water or the reduction of the energy required are but a few examples that show that environmental protection and sustainability are given high priority at AlzChem. In addition, the company wants to exceed the requirements of the German Federal Constitutional Court on the Climate Protection Act of April 29, 2021, through compensation measures for its own products. The company has set itself the medium-term goal of becoming completely greenhouse gas neutral.

AlzChem has been EMAS-registered (Eco-Management and Audit Scheme, also known as the EU Eco-Audit) since 1997, produces an annual Environmental Statement and has this audited by an independent environmental auditor in order to document, monitor and evaluate the impact of its own activities in terms of environmental protection and sustainability. In recent years, for example, the company has succeeded in reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 50,000 metric tons annually. Furthermore, the amount of energy recycled by the company's own heat recovery system has been increased significantly - a considerable contribution to improving energy efficiency and saving energy. The already very low dust emissions have also been reduced even further.

Seite 1 von 3


AlzChem Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News AlzChem Group AG: Further successful steps on the way to becoming a sustainable, CO2-neutral specialty chemicals company DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Sustainability AlzChem Group AG: Further successful steps on the way to becoming a sustainable, CO2-neutral specialty chemicals company 25.08.2021 / 11:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bright Rock beginnt mit der ersten Bohrung in Wyoming
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Hauptversammlung stimmt sämtlichen Tagesordnungspunkten mehrheitlich zu
DGAP-News: Health Canada Grants Marketing Authorization for Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in Combination with ...
DGAP-News: cyan AG gibt vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das erste Halbjahr 2021 bekannt
DGAP-News: Netfonds AG: Umsatzwachstum um 23,8% auf einen Konzernumsatz von 87,4 Mio. EUR im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Classic Minerals Limited: Weitere tiefe hochgradige Goldabschnitte aus Kat Gap
DGAP-News: Health Canada erteilt Zulassung für Minjuvi(R) (Tafasitamab) in Kombination mit Lenalidomid für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest successfully places EUR 80 million of subsequent bonds at 103.00% of par and ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Vectron Systems AG: Planung 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a Positive Safety Report for ...
DGAP-News: paragon Automotive bestätigt starke operative Entwicklung
Maintopas AG: HELLER Konzern, Nürtingen - 125 Jahre gelebte Tradition steht vor Neuausrichtung im familiären ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric stärkt US-Präsenz auf dem 36. Space Symposium
DGAP-News: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. stellt Meilensteine für die ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bright Rock beginnt mit der ersten Bohrung in Wyoming
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on D-share Dividend
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:15 UhrDGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: Weitere erfolgreiche Schritte auf dem Weg zum nachhaltigen, CO2-neutralen Spezialchemie-Unternehmen
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
13.08.21AlzChem Group AG: Creapure(R)-Athlet Hannes Aigner gewinnt Bronze für die deutschen Slalomkanuten bei den Olympischen Spielen 2021 in Tokio
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
13.08.21AlzChem Group AG: Creapure(R) athlete Hannes Aigner wins Bronze for the German slalom canoeists at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG investiert ca. 11 Mio. Euro in den Ausbau der Creapure(R)-Kapazitäten und Vorstufen (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
09.08.21DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG investiert ca. 11 Mio. Euro in den Ausbau der Creapure(R)-Kapazitäten und Vorstufen
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG invests approx. EUR 11 million in the expansion of Creapure(R) capacities and precursors
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG verzeichnet Rekord-Halbjahr 2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
05.08.21DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG reports record half-year 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​AlzChem Group AG verzeichnet Rekord-Halbjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Investitionen in neue Abgasbehandlungsanlage für noch mehr Umweltschutz (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen