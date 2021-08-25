checkAd

Disclosure of managers’ and closely related parties’ transactions with shares in North Media A/S

Company announcement No 22-2021
25 August 2021


Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (as amended) persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them must notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and notify North Media A/S of transactions related to shares in North Media A/S.

North Media A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (as amended) the following information received from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them (see attached).

The transactions are:

Name Holdings before transaction,
no. of shares 		Transaction,
no. of shares 		Holdings after transaction,
no. of shares
Mads Dahl Møberg Andersen
(disposal) 		27,036 26,551      485


For further information
Kåre Wigh, Group Executive Director & CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45.

This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.

        

Attachment





