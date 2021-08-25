Electric Power Steering Market worth $32.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Electric Power Steering Market By Component, Type (Ceps, Peps, Reps), Mechanism (Collapsible, Rigid), Motor Type, Application, Off-Highway (Construction, Agricultural), EV (BEV, PHEV, HEV), EV Gear Type, And Region", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Electric Power Steering Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2026, to reach a market size of USD 32.2 billion by 2026 from USD 25.2 billion in 2021.

The major factors driving the growth of the Electric Power Steering Market are stringent automotive safety and security norms introduced by the government, rising preference of vehicle electrification among OEMs and Tier I suppliers, increasing demand from OEMs for reduced weight and complexity of vehicles, and rising vehicle production.

Column assist EPS (CEPS) holds the largest market share in 2021

The column assists EPS (CEPS), which incorporates the steering assist mechanism on the column, is estimated to hold the largest share of the Electric Power Steering Market in 2021. The growth of this EPS type can be attributed to the higher production of passenger cars as compared to commercial vehicles. CEPS can support the steering function of the driver on low torques and low frontal axle loads, which is suitable for low-end and mid-range passenger cars. As these vehicle segments account for the largest share of the overall vehicle production, CEPS has the highest market share amongst all the EPS types.

Collapsible steering column– Largest share of Electric Power Steering Market in 2021

The collapsible steering column is estimated to hold the largest share of the Electric Power Steering Market in 2021. It is a mechanism of an upper column and a lower shaft in which the lower shaft enters a housing in the event of an accident. This column is installed in passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The growing production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, as well as increasing government mandates on road safety, are the primary factors driving the growth of collapsible steering columns in EPS systems.