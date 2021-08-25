The CAP advised Biodesix of the impressive national recognition and congratulated the laboratory for its excellence in the services being provided. The U.S. federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, begun in the early 1960s, as being equal-to or more-stringent-than the government’s own inspection program.

Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX). Today Biodesix announced that the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) and British Standards Institute (BSI) on behalf of International Organization for Standardization (ISO) recently awarded both CAP accreditation and ISO 13485:2016 certification to the Biodesix Laboratory located in DeSoto, Kansas, based on results of two independent inspections conducted by CAP and BSI inspectors.

“Biodesix demonstrates leadership, innovation, and a passionate commitment to standards of excellence while providing the highest quality services, ultimately for patients,” said Richard M. Scanlan, MD, FCAP, chair of the CAP’s Council on Accreditation. “The CAP congratulates Biodesix on its recent CAP Accreditation.”

ISO 13485:2016 is an internationally recognized quality standard specific to the medical device industry that is intended to ensure the quality of medical device design, development, and production. ISO 13485 is recognized by the Global Harmonization Task Force (GHTF) and has become the model QMS standard for the medical industry, and in major markets around the world (US FDA (Food and Drug Administration), Europe, Australia, Canada, Japan). To receive certification, organizations must demonstrate that their Quality Management Systems deliver medical devices and related services that consistently meet customer and regulatory requirements.

Biodesix Chief Executive Officer, Scott Hutton, upon learning of the laboratory’s new accreditation and certification, said, “My deep appreciation extends to the Biodesix Quality and Laboratory teams for these significant accomplishments that further demonstrate our mission and commitment to high-quality patient care. Effectively implementing and maintaining this globally harmonized standard is strategic and essential to the continued growth and capabilities Biodesix can provide. The accreditations from both CAP and ISO 13485 confirm the quality of our processes and show our commitment to a high standard of work practices. It is this dedication to quality that our patients, physicians and biopharma partners expect from Biodesix.”