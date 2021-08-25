checkAd

Biodesix DeSoto Laboratory Receives both ISO 13485 2016 Certification and Accreditation from the College of American Pathologists

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.08.2021, 12:00  |  28   |   |   

Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX). Today Biodesix announced that the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) and British Standards Institute (BSI) on behalf of International Organization for Standardization (ISO) recently awarded both CAP accreditation and ISO 13485:2016 certification to the Biodesix Laboratory located in DeSoto, Kansas, based on results of two independent inspections conducted by CAP and BSI inspectors.

The CAP advised Biodesix of the impressive national recognition and congratulated the laboratory for its excellence in the services being provided. The U.S. federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, begun in the early 1960s, as being equal-to or more-stringent-than the government’s own inspection program.

“Biodesix demonstrates leadership, innovation, and a passionate commitment to standards of excellence while providing the highest quality services, ultimately for patients,” said Richard M. Scanlan, MD, FCAP, chair of the CAP’s Council on Accreditation. “The CAP congratulates Biodesix on its recent CAP Accreditation.”

ISO 13485:2016 is an internationally recognized quality standard specific to the medical device industry that is intended to ensure the quality of medical device design, development, and production. ISO 13485 is recognized by the Global Harmonization Task Force (GHTF) and has become the model QMS standard for the medical industry, and in major markets around the world (US FDA (Food and Drug Administration), Europe, Australia, Canada, Japan). To receive certification, organizations must demonstrate that their Quality Management Systems deliver medical devices and related services that consistently meet customer and regulatory requirements.

Biodesix Chief Executive Officer, Scott Hutton, upon learning of the laboratory’s new accreditation and certification, said, “My deep appreciation extends to the Biodesix Quality and Laboratory teams for these significant accomplishments that further demonstrate our mission and commitment to high-quality patient care. Effectively implementing and maintaining this globally harmonized standard is strategic and essential to the continued growth and capabilities Biodesix can provide. The accreditations from both CAP and ISO 13485 confirm the quality of our processes and show our commitment to a high standard of work practices. It is this dedication to quality that our patients, physicians and biopharma partners expect from Biodesix.”

Seite 1 von 3
Biodesix Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Biodesix DeSoto Laboratory Receives both ISO 13485 2016 Certification and Accreditation from the College of American Pathologists Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX). Today Biodesix announced that the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) and British Standards Institute (BSI) on behalf of International Organization for Standardization (ISO) recently …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Magic: The Gathering Announces Limited-Edition Fortnite and Street Fighter Sets in Annual Showcase
AI Tech Alert: Key Differences Between Transfer Learning and Incremental Learning
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Excerpt from Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Report
MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private ...
“PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE” Proves Its Pedigree With Fans
OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences and R&D Day
Li-Cycle Welcomes Lithium Industry Veterans to Board of Advisors
Intelsat Achieves Support of Nearly 75% of Funded Debt on Comprehensive Financial Restructuring
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities’ Competitive Bidding Process Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Thursday, August 19, 2021
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.08.21Biodesix Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results and Highlights
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Biodesix to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Biodesix to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 10, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten