NeonMind Announces DTC Eligibility

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FFE:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on the potential therapeutic uses of psilocybin for treating obesity and weight management conditions, announced today that its common shares listed on the OTCQB under the symbol "NMDBF" are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States. The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible." The electronic method of clearing securities through the DTC allows for cost-effective clearing and guaranteed settlement, simplifying and accelerating the settlement process for investors trading the Company's shares.