NeonMind Announces DTC Eligibility
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FFE:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on the potential therapeutic uses of psilocybin for treating obesity and weight management conditions, announced today that its common shares listed on the OTCQB under the symbol "NMDBF" are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.
The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible." The electronic method of clearing securities through the DTC allows for cost-effective clearing and guaranteed settlement, simplifying and accelerating the settlement process for investors trading the Company's shares.
"By receiving DTC eligibility, NeonMind's common shares are more accessible to a broader range of potential investors," said Rob Tessarolo, President and CEO of NeonMind. "Being DTC eligible simplifies the process of transferring the Company's shares between brokerages in the United States and speeds up the execution of trades, which should help to increase the liquidity of our stock. This is an important step as we continue to advance our business efforts and broaden awareness for our company in both domestic and international markets."
About NeonMind Biosciences Inc.
NeonMind is engaged in preclinical research to develop potential clinical treatments and wellness products to address obesity and weight management conditions and to promote health and wellness. The Company operates three divisions: (i) a pharmaceutical division engaged in drug development of psychedelic compounds with two lead psilocybin-based drug candidates targeting obesity; (ii) a medical services division focused on launching specialty mental health clinics that integrate psychedelic therapeutics into traditional psychotherapy settings; and (iii) a consumer products division that currently sells mushroom-infused products to promote health and wellness.
