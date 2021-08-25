checkAd

Moolec Science and Grupo Insud Launch Food-Tech Joint Venture

The Joint Venture was designed to leverage Grupo Insud's world-class fermentation research and production capabilities with Moolec's food-science expertise.

WARWICK, England, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moolec, a science-based ingredients company using plants to produce animal proteins, and Grupo Insud, a global conglomerate with a strong presence in the manufacturing of biosimilars and other active ingredients for the pharmaceutical industry, announced today their partnership to research and develop solutions for the fast-emerging alternative protein industry. 

The Joint Venture will use yeast, fungi, and other micro-organisms to produce animal-free ingredients complementary to Moolec's plant-based pipeline, enabling a unique set of food ingredient formulations. New products will represent a significant upgrade in terms of organoleptic properties and nutritional values, while preserving the affordability consideration at the heart of both companies' business models. 

Insud has a strong track record in cellular cultures using multiple platforms to obtain recombinant proteins and metabolites with state-of-the-art facilities in Italy, Spain, and Argentina. It also has close to 100 scientists working in the different locations with knowhow in molecular biology, upstream and downstream development, together with a strong analytical development group.

"We are thrilled to co-work with Insud's team. This partnership allows us to speed up our scientific developments by leveraging the experience, know-how and scaling-up production expertise from one of the top-class players in the landscape" says Henk Hoogenkamp, CPO and Co-Founder of Moolec. "We are convinced that the new generation of companies has a lot to learn from the scientific talent established in the traditional industry. We have the wonderful opportunity to team up, co-create, and disrupt together. Our partnership will also allow for very quick scaling due to the impressive infrastructure readily available to the group. The more we are, the faster we can achieve animal-based parity in terms of taste, nutrition, and cost."

"We are excited to collaborate with Moolec using our scientific and industrial biotech experience to leverage their very innovative pipeline. We are proud Moolec has chosen us to accompany them in this venture," says Manuel Sobrado, Executive Director of Insud Argentina

For further information, please contact Catalina Jones, Communications Manager for Moolec Science (catalina@moolecscience.com | +44 33 000 10162) or Gustavo Ripoll, Communications Manager for Insud (gripoll@insud.com.ar | +54 911 2319 1121).

About Moolec Science
Moolec is a science-based ingredients company using a disruptive technology in the alternative protein landscape. The team has been under development for more than a decade and is known for being the first to produce a bovine protein in a crop for the food industry. Currently, the company is leading the production of animal proteins in plants with meat, dairy and egg replacements using soybean, pea, wheat and oat. Moolec operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. For more information, click here. 

About Grupo Insud 
Grupo Insud is a global company focused on innovation, sustainability and development in different industries such as pharma, agribusiness and renewable energy. With operations in over 40 countries and more than 8,000 people committed to pursue excellence and undertake new challenges. For more information click here.

