OneConnect Announces Memorandum of Understanding to Purchase Majority Stake in a Credit Technology Company

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (“OneConnect” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OCFT), a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China, today announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") to acquire a majority equity stake in SHENZHEN VZOOM CREDIT TECHNOLOGY Co., Ltd. (“VZOOM Credit Technology”), a credit technology company that provides integrated credit solutions to help financial institutions in China automate, transform and scale up credit products and services for medium and smalls enterprises.

Pursuant to the MOU, OneConnect intends to acquire no less than 50% equity stake in VZOOM Credit Technology in exchange for a combination of cash and shares. The exact valuation, the percentage of equity stake to be sold, and the form of consideration for the acquisition, including the number of OneConnect consideration shares to be issued and any adjustment mechanism etc., will be provided for in a definitive agreement. The closing of the transaction is subject to the execution of the definitive agreement, OneConnect’s satisfactory due diligence and internal approval as well as any other conditions to be identified in the definitive agreement. The MOU provides an exclusivity of three months from its date.