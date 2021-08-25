OneConnect Announces Memorandum of Understanding to Purchase Majority Stake in a Credit Technology Company
OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (“OneConnect” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OCFT), a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China, today announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") to acquire a majority equity stake in SHENZHEN VZOOM CREDIT TECHNOLOGY Co., Ltd. (“VZOOM Credit Technology”), a credit technology company that provides integrated credit solutions to help financial institutions in China automate, transform and scale up credit products and services for medium and smalls enterprises.
Pursuant to the MOU, OneConnect intends to acquire no less than 50% equity stake in VZOOM Credit Technology in exchange for a combination of cash and shares. The exact valuation, the percentage of equity stake to be sold, and the form of consideration for the acquisition, including the number of OneConnect consideration shares to be issued and any adjustment mechanism etc., will be provided for in a definitive agreement. The closing of the transaction is subject to the execution of the definitive agreement, OneConnect’s satisfactory due diligence and internal approval as well as any other conditions to be identified in the definitive agreement. The MOU provides an exclusivity of three months from its date.
The potential acquisition, if and when consummated, would create strategical value for OneConnect, including allowing OneConnect to continue to enhance and optimize its SME banking related product performances, offerings and competitiveness, complement its market position, and expand its market share.
About OneConnect
OneConnect is a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China. The Company’s platform provides cloud-native technology solutions that integrate extensive financial services industry expertise with market-leading technology. The Company’s solutions provide technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. Together they enable the Company’s customers’ digital transformations, which help them increase revenue, manage risks, improve efficiency, enhance service quality and reduce costs.
The Company's technology-as-a-service platform strategically covers multiple verticals in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance and asset management, across the full scope of their businesses – from sales and marketing and risk management to customer services, as well as technology infrastructure such as data management, program development and cloud services.
