checkAd

Armada Hoffler Properties Acquires Overlook Village and Greenbrier Square

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.08.2021, 12:00  |  17   |   |   

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) announced that it has completed the off-market acquisition of two high-volume retail centers; Overlook Village in Asheville, North Carolina for $28.35 million and Greenbrier Square in Chesapeake, Virginia for $36.5 million. Currently, Overlook Village is 100% occupied, while Greenbrier Square is 95.4% occupied with one value-add opportunity.

Overlook Village is located in the desirable and high barrier-to-entry area of Asheville, adjacent to Whole Foods and Asheville Mall. The center is anchored by T.J.Maxx, HomeGoods, Ross Dress for Less, and Five Below.

“Overlook Village’s T.J.Maxx is the most visited of the brand in the state of North Carolina,” said Louis Haddad, President & CEO of Armada Hoffler Properties. “Similarly, the Ross Dress for Less is the most visited within 50 miles. These statistics, in addition to the other high credit tenants, solidify our decision to acquire this retail center.”

Greenbrier Square is a high-trafficked retail center, completed in July 2017, located in the densely populated Chesapeake area. Kroger Marketplace, the anchor tenant, is the most visited Kroger in the entire state of Virginia. Greenbrier Square’s Kroger sales are the highest volume of any grocer in Armada Hoffler Properties’ portfolio. Other tenants at Greenbrier Square include HomeGoods, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Field & Stream, and Five Below, with one value-add opportunity of 12,000 square feet. 

“We are pleased to add two additional high-quality assets to our portfolio that meet our ongoing strategic goal to invest in core markets,” explained Haddad. “The prominent location, high volume and credit tenant line-up at the centers make Overlook Village and Greenbrier Square ideal additions to our portfolio. Although other sectors of our business are growing at a faster pace, our commitment remains to expand our retail holdings, both through development and acquisition of high-quality grocery and discount anchored centers. As business continues to flourish in Asheville and Chesapeake, we believe these core assets are poised for continued NOI growth.”

About Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. The Company also provides general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in their stabilized portfolio. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, Armada Hoffler has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information visit ArmadaHoffler.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Michael P. O’Hara
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.
Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary
Email: MOHara@ArmadaHoffler.com
Phone: (757) 366-6684

Media Inquiries:
Chelsea Forrest
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.
Director of Marketing
Email : CForrest@ArmadaHoffler.com
Phone : (757) 612-4248





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Armada Hoffler Properties Acquires Overlook Village and Greenbrier Square VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) announced that it has completed the off-market acquisition of two high-volume retail centers; Overlook Village in Asheville, North Carolina for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Management Changes
FDA Approves First COVID-19 Vaccine Which Can Be Distributed by Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) as US Anticipates Considerable Uptick in Vaccination Rates, as Stated in 8K Filing 06/15/21
Immunocore Announces that U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency accept ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Significant Progress on Activities at the Back River Gold District
Platinex Acquires Mining Claims in Shining Tree From Trillium Mining Corp Consolidating Former ...
Yamana Gold Repurchases an Additional 1,584,500 Common Shares Under Its Share Repurchase Program ...
HEXO Corp. Closes US$144.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering
ERYTECH Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Eryaspase in Pancreatic Cancer
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...