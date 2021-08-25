checkAd

Novosense Selects Tower Semiconductor for Volume Manufacturing of their Magnetic Sensor for the Automotive On-board Charger Market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.08.2021, 12:00  |  27   |   |   

                                                                                                                                                    

Addressing the ~$1.6 billion magnetic hall sensor IC market; utilizing Tower’s best-in-class 180nm Analog Platform

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, and SUZHOU, China, - August 25, 2021 – Novosense, a professional supplier of automotive semiconductor solutions in China, and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, today announced the development of hall sensor for the automotive market utilizing Tower’s best-in-class 180nm analog platform. The new product will be integrated in an On-Board Charging (OBC) unit in plug-in hybrid and battery-operated electric vehicles, a market expected to reach ~30M cars worldwide by 2024. The product is already being verified by selected China vehicle manufacturers.

This is the first generation of wide-body 16-pin hall current sensor automotive-grade NSM2011, designed by Novosense. Achieving leading performance advantages compared with other competing products in the market, including low noise and high signal bandwidth of 240kHz, as well as superb precision drift performance at high temperature, which is conducive to its application in automotive OBC systems functioning at outdoor high-temperature conditions. The hall sensor market value is expected to reach ~$1.6B by 2022.

"We chose Tower for the development and manufacturing of our new magnetic sensor due to its well-established TS18 technology platform features that best suited our product characteristics including low noise, high reliability and automotive qualifications,” said Sheng Yun, Novosense CTO. “By utilizing this technology and cooperating with Tower’s team, we were able to efficiently bring to the domestic OEM and Tier1 automotive customers this new offering with its leading performances and advantages and meeting their strict automotive quality control specifications. We look forward to developing multiple additional products following this successful project”.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novosense Selects Tower Semiconductor for Volume Manufacturing of their Magnetic Sensor for the Automotive On-board Charger Market                                                                                                                                                      Addressing the ~$1.6 billion magnetic hall sensor IC market; utilizing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Management Changes
FDA Approves First COVID-19 Vaccine Which Can Be Distributed by Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) as US Anticipates Considerable Uptick in Vaccination Rates, as Stated in 8K Filing 06/15/21
Immunocore Announces that U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency accept ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Significant Progress on Activities at the Back River Gold District
Platinex Acquires Mining Claims in Shining Tree From Trillium Mining Corp Consolidating Former ...
Yamana Gold Repurchases an Additional 1,584,500 Common Shares Under Its Share Repurchase Program ...
HEXO Corp. Closes US$144.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering
ERYTECH Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Eryaspase in Pancreatic Cancer
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...