Novosense Selects Tower Semiconductor for Volume Manufacturing of their Magnetic Sensor for the Automotive On-board Charger Market

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, and SUZHOU, China, - August 25, 2021 – Novosense, a professional supplier of automotive semiconductor solutions in China, and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, today announced the development of hall sensor for the automotive market utilizing Tower’s best-in-class 180nm analog platform. The new product will be integrated in an On-Board Charging (OBC) unit in plug-in hybrid and battery-operated electric vehicles, a market expected to reach ~30M cars worldwide by 2024. The product is already being verified by selected China vehicle manufacturers.

This is the first generation of wide-body 16-pin hall current sensor automotive-grade NSM2011, designed by Novosense. Achieving leading performance advantages compared with other competing products in the market, including low noise and high signal bandwidth of 240kHz, as well as superb precision drift performance at high temperature, which is conducive to its application in automotive OBC systems functioning at outdoor high-temperature conditions. The hall sensor market value is expected to reach ~$1.6B by 2022.

"We chose Tower for the development and manufacturing of our new magnetic sensor due to its well-established TS18 technology platform features that best suited our product characteristics including low noise, high reliability and automotive qualifications,” said Sheng Yun, Novosense CTO. “By utilizing this technology and cooperating with Tower’s team, we were able to efficiently bring to the domestic OEM and Tier1 automotive customers this new offering with its leading performances and advantages and meeting their strict automotive quality control specifications. We look forward to developing multiple additional products following this successful project”.