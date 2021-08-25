checkAd

EHang Reports First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.08.2021, 12:00  |  24   |   |   

- Achieved Quarterly Positive Operating Cash Flow Again
- Maintained High Quarterly Gross Margin

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EH), the world’s leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Total revenues were RMB23.0 million (US$3.5 million), up 22.1% year-over-year, with growth mainly in air mobility solutions. Revenues from air mobility solutions contributed 98.4% of the total revenues in the first quarter of 2021.

  • Gross margin was 63.2%, an increase of 3.9 percentage points year-over-year, driven by continuous optimization of cost structure of air mobility products and the change in revenue mix.

  • Operating loss was RMB66.2 million (US$10.1 million), compared with operating loss of RMB21.1 million in the first quarter of 2020. The change in operating loss was mainly due to the increase in share-based compensation expenses charged to operating expenses.

  • Adjusted operating loss1 (non-GAAP) was RMB17.3 million (US$2.6 million), compared with adjusted operating loss of RMB19.2 million in the first quarter of 2020.

  • Net loss was RMB62.5 million (US$9.5 million), compared with net loss of RMB20.4 million in the first quarter of 2020.

  • Adjusted net loss2 (non-GAAP) was RMB13.7 million (US$2.1 million), compared with adjusted net loss of RMB18.5 million in the first quarter of 2020.

  • Net cash from operating activities was RMB16.2 million (US$2.5 million), a significant growth compared to negative RMB29.1 million in the first quarter of 2020.

  • Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments amounted to RMB480.5 million (US$73.3 million) as of March 31, 2021, mainly due to the US$40 million investment from Carmignac and the positive net cash from operating activities achieved.

  • Sales of the EHang 216 series of passenger-grade AAVs, were 15 units, compared with 9 units in the first quarter of 2020.

First Quarter 2021 Business Highlights

  • Trial Flights to Initiate an Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) Plan in the Hengqin New Area in Southern China

In January, EHang announced strategic partnerships with local partners to jointly initiate trial air mobility operations in the Hengqin New Area (“Hengqin”), the largest of the islands surrounding Zhuhai city in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area of China. A total of 36 passengers experienced trial flights for aerial sightseeing in Hengqin on the announcement date. In February, the local partner further carried out the first trial flights of the EHang 216 over the sea of southern China from Hengqin to Dong’ao Island, a tourist destination island, showcasing its potential application in air mobility use cases such as aerial sightseeing.

  • Trial Flights of Passenger-grade AAVs for the First Time in Beijing

In February, EHang completed trial flights of the EHang 216 in Beijing in a cold weather at an air temperature of minus 14 degrees Celsius to demonstrate the safety, reliability and environmental adaptability of its cutting-edge AAV technologies. This was also the first time that passenger-grade AAVs flew in Beijing, the capital city of China.

  • Participation in a Series of UAM Projects Supported by the European Union

In January and February, as a pioneer of cutting-edge AAV products and technological solutions, EHang was selected to participate in a series of UAM projects supported by the European Union to demonstrate ways to achieve safe, sustainable, socially acceptable, and effective UAM. These projects include: 1) the Air Mobility Urban - Large Experimental Demonstration (“AMU-LED”) project in Spain, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands; 2) the Re-Invent Air Mobility initiative in France; 3) the Safe and Flexible Integration of Advanced U-Space Services for Medical Air Mobility (“SAFIR-Med”) project in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Greece and Czech Republic; and 4) the GOF 2.0 Integrated Urban Airspace VLD.

  • Partnership with Giancarlo Zema Design Group to Build an Eco-sustainable Vertiport in Italy

In March, EHang entered into a partnership with Giancarlo Zema Design Group (“GZDG”), a leading Italian architecture firm. GZDG has designed and intends to build an eco-sustainable vertiport in Italy using EHang’s passenger-grade AAV technologies and air mobility solutions. The vertiport will use green design and construction materials and can generate energy to recharge the EHang 216 AAVs.

  • Partnership with Dongfeng USharing to Co-develop a Solution for Seamlessly-Connected Mobility Services Leveraging AAV Technologies

In March, EHang entered into a partnership with Dongfeng USharing Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation (a Fortune Global 500 company and one of the largest auto makers in China) to co-develop a solution for Seamlessly Connected Mobility Services for logistics using EHang’s AAV technologies.

CEO Remarks

“We started the year of 2021 with a 22.1% year-over-year revenue growth in the first quarter, achieved again quarterly positive operating cash flow and maintained high quarterly gross margin at 63.2%. All of these reflected our growing competitive strengths,” said Mr. Huazhi Hu, EHang’s Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Upon entering 2021, we focused more on our core business in air mobility solutions through expanding our trial operation programs and industrywide partnerships for UAM powered by our cutting-edge AAV products and technologies to gain robust growth momentum into the near future.”

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were RMB23.0 million (US$3.5 million), up 22.1% year-over-year, with growth mainly in air mobility solutions. Revenues from air mobility solutions represented 98.4% of the total revenues in the first quarter of 2021. Sales of the EH216, the Company’s flagship passenger-grade AAV, were 15 units (including 1 unit of the customized EH216L) in the first quarter of 2021, compared with 9 units in the same period of 2020.

Costs of revenues

Costs of revenues were RMB8.5 million (US$1.3 million), up 10.3% year-over-year, primarily due to the change in the sales volume of AAV products.

Gross profit

Gross profit was RMB14.5 million (US$2.2 million), up 30.2% from RMB11.2 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Gross margin was 63.2%, up 3.9 percentage points from 59.3% in the first quarter of 2020. The increase in gross margin was mainly due to the continuous optimization of cost structure of air mobility products.

Operating expenses

Total operating expenses were RMB83.4 million (US$12.7 million), up 152.4% from RMB33.0 million in the first quarter of 2020. Operating expense as a percentage of total revenues was 363.0%, compared with 175.6% in the first quarter of 2020. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to an increase of RMB46.9 million (US$7.2 million) in share-based compensation expenses and the charges to sales and marketing expenses, general and administration expenses and research and development expenses were RMB4.6 million (US$0.7 million), RMB34.9 million (US$5.3 million) and RMB7.4 million (US$1.2 million), respectively.

Adjusted operating expenses3 (non-GAAP)

Adjusted operating expenses were RMB34.5 million (US$5.3 million), representing an increase of 11.0% from RMB31.1 million in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of total revenues was 150.3%, compared with 165.3% in the first quarter of 2020.

  • Adjusted sales and marketing expenses were RMB4.9 million (US$0.8 million), down 15.9% from RMB5.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in market promotion and professional expenses in the first quarter of 2021.

  • Adjusted general and administration expenses were RMB9.7 million (US$1.5 million), up 6.2% from RMB9.2 million in the first quarter of 2020.

  • Adjusted research and development expenses were RMB19.9 million (US$3.0 million), up 23.3% from RMB16.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to increased R&D material and personnel expenses in the first quarter of 2021.

Operating loss

Operating loss was RMB66.2 million (US$10.1 million), compared with operating loss of RMB21.1 million in the first quarter of 2020. Operating loss as a percentage of total revenues was negative 288.1%, compared with negative 112.2% in the first quarter of 2020.

Adjusted operating loss (non-GAAP)

Adjusted operating loss was RMB17.3 million (US$2.6 million), compared with adjusted operating loss of RMB19.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted operating loss as a percentage of total revenues was negative 75.4%, compared to negative 102.0% in the first quarter of 2020.

Net loss

Net loss was RMB62.5 million (US$9.5 million), compared with net loss of RMB20.4 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)

Adjusted net loss was RMB13.7 million (US$2.1 million), compared with adjusted net loss of RMB18.5 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Adjusted net loss attributable to EHang’s ordinary shareholders was RMB13.3 million (US$2.0 million).

Loss per share and per ADS

Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share were both RMB0.56 (US$0.09). Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share4 (non-GAAP) were both RMB0.12 (US$0.02).

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB1.12 (US$0.18). Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS5 (non-GAAP) were both RMB0.24 (US$0.04). Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments balances were RMB480.5 million (US$73.3 million) as of March 31, 2021, compared to RMB189.4 million as of December 31, 2020. The increases were mainly due to the US$40 million investment from Carmignac and the positive net cash from operating activities of RMB16.2 million (US$2.5 million), a significant growth compared to negative RMB29.1 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Business Outlook

The Company’s revenue forecast for 2021 remains between RMB130 million and RMB180 million, as the Company strategically transitions into a more operation platform-oriented model and the commercialization of the EHang 216F, the firefighting model, among other AAVs.  

The above outlook is based on information available as of the date of this press release and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary expectations regarding its business situation and market conditions. The outlook is subject to change, especially considering uncertainties and situations related to how the COVID-19 pandemic further develops.

Conference Call

EHang’s management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on August 25, 2021, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Please register in advance for the conference using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8598052.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until September 2, 2021. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 8598052.

  Phone Number
International +61 2 8199 0299
United States +1 855 452 5696
+1 646 254 3697
Hong Kong +852 800963117
Mainland China +86 4006322162
+86 8008700205

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the company’s investors relations website at http://ir.ehang.com/.

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company. EHang’s mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: urban air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause EHang's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating loss, adjusted net loss, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted basic and diluted loss per ordinary share and adjusted basic and diluted loss per ADS (the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”) in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. There was no income tax impact on the Company’s non-GAAP adjustments because the non-GAAP adjustments are usually recorded in entities located in tax-free jurisdictions, such as the Cayman Islands.

The Company believes that the Non-GAAP Financial Measures help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effects of items such as share-based compensation expenses that are included in their comparable GAAP measures. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP Financial Measures provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by its management members in their financial and operational decision-making.

Each of the Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to its comparable GAAP measure, operating profit margin and net margin or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s most directly comparable GAAP measures in conjunction with the Non-GAAP Financial Measures. The Non-GAAP Financial Measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company’s data. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. For more information on the Non-GAAP Financial Measures, please see the table captioned "Condensed Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“USD”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB6.5518 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2021 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred to could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Statement Regarding Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information

The unaudited financial information set out in this earnings release is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company’s year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information.

Investor Contact:
ir@ehang.com
In the U.S.: Julia@blueshirtgroup.com
In China: Susie@blueshirtgroup.com

Media Contact:
pr@ehang.com

 
EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))
 
    As of   As of
    December
31, 2020 		  March
31, 2021
    RMB   RMB   US$
        (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
ASSETS            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   137,840   462,474   70,587
Restricted cash   2,333   -   -
Short-term investments   49,271   18,000   2,747
Accounts receivable, net   163,146   95,709   14,608
Cost and estimated earnings in excess of billings   717   717   109
Inventories, net   47,094   43,399   6,624
Prepayments and other current assets   21,421   26,862   4,100
Amount due from a related party   2,639   2,639   403
Total current assets   424,461   649,800   99,178
             
Non-current assets:            
Property and equipment, net   20,869   29,574   4,514
Intangible assets, net   1,062   963   147
Long term loans receivable   14,934   13,072   1,995
Long-term investments   2,919   2,919   446
Other non-current assets   20,304   21,762   3,322
Total non-current assets   60,088   68,290   10,424
             
Total assets   484,549   718,090   109,602
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Current liabilities            
Short-term bank loans   15,000   15,000   2,289
Accounts payable   53,147   35,358   5,397
Contract liabilities   7,492   21,705   3,313
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   81,578   51,092   7,798
Deferred income   750   756   115
Deferred government subsidies   80   1,969   301
Total current liabilities   158,047   125,880   19,213
             
Non-current liabilities:            
Long-term bank loans   -   20,000   3,053
Mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interests   40,000   40,000   6,105
Deferred tax liabilities   292   292   45
Unrecognized tax benefit   5,480   5,480   836
Deferred income   2,970   2,805   428
Deferred government subsidies   60   40   6
Total non-current liabilities   48,802   68,617   10,473
             
Total liabilities   206,849   194,497   29,686
             


         
EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONT’D)
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))
         
    As of   As of
    December
31, 2020 		  March
31, 2021
    RMB   RMB   US$
        (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
(CONTINUED) 		           
Shareholders’ equity:            
Class A ordinary shares   44     45     7  
Class B ordinary shares   28     28     4  
Additional paid-in capital   1,081,299     1,387,114     211,715  
Statutory reserves   1,035     1,035     158  
Accumulated deficit   (808,038 )   (870,202 )   (132,819 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income   1,950     4,552     695  
Total EHang Holdings Limited shareholders’ equity   276,318     522,572     79,760  
Non-controlling interests   1,382     1,021     156  
Total shareholders’ equity   277,700     523,593     79,916  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   484,549     718,090     109,602  
                   


     
EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”) except for number of shares and per share data)
     
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2020 		  March 31,
2021
    RMB   RMB   RMB US$
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Total revenues   18,818     54,595     22,977   3,507  
Costs of revenues   (7,664 )   (22,145 )   (8,451 ) (1,290 )
Gross profit   11,154     32,450     14,526   2,217  
               
Operating expenses:              
Sales and marketing expenses   (5,776 )   (13,848 )   (9,486 ) (1,448 )
General and administrative expenses   (10,608 )   (18,613 )   (46,059 ) (7,030 )
Research and development expenses   (16,660 )   (50,945 )   (27,854 ) (4,251 )
Total operating expenses   (33,044 )   (83,406 )   (83,399 ) (12,729 )
               
Other operating income   769     1,750     2,667   407  
Operating loss   (21,121 )   (49,206 )   (66,206 ) (10,105 )
               
Other income/(expense):              
Interest and investment income   1,412     671     1,957   299  
Interest expenses   (488 )   (692 )   (394 ) (60 )
Foreign exchange loss   (271 )   (107 )   (306 ) (47 )
Other income   81     224     2,876   439  
Other expense   -     (1,382 )   (335 ) (51 )
Total other income/(expense)   734     (1,286 )   3,798   580  
               
Loss before income tax and share of net loss from an equity investee   (20,387 )   (50,492 )   (62,408 ) (9,525 )
Income tax expenses   -     (351 )   (117 ) (18 )
Loss before share of net loss from an equity investee   (20,387 )   (50,843 )   (62,525 ) (9,543 )
Share of net loss from an equity investee   (19 )   -     -   -  
Net loss   (20,406 )   (50,843 )   (62,525 ) (9,543 )
               
Net loss   (20,406 )   (50,843 )   (62,525 ) (9,543 )
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests   856     1,657     361   55  
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders   (19,550 )   (49,186 )   (62,164 ) (9,488 )
Net loss per Class A and Class B ordinary share:              
Basic and diluted (0.18 )   (0.45 )   (0.56 ) (0.09 )
Shares used in net loss per Class A and Class B ordinary share computation (in thousands of shares):              
Basic and diluted 109,066     109,627     110,475   110,475  
Loss per ADS (2 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)
   Basic and Diluted 		  (0.36 )   (0.90 )   (1.12 ) (0.18 )
                       


   
EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars ("US$"))
   
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2020 		  March 31,
2021
  RMB   RMB   RMB US$
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES            
Net loss (20,406 )   (50,843 )   (62,525 ) (9,543 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in)/
provided by operating activities: 		           
Depreciation and amortization 1,481     1,452     1,211   185  
Deferred income tax expenses 89     184     108   16  
Share-based compensation 1,936     38,571     48,871   7,459  
Gain on disposal of intangible assets -     (5 )   -   -  
Loss on disposal of property and equipment -     228     -   -  
Share of net loss from an equity investee 19     -     -   -  
Investment income from short-term investments -     -     (1,729 ) (264 )
Allowance for doubtful accounts 142     4,794     505   77  
             
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable (9,091 )   (29,370 )   54,542   8,325  
Unbilled revenue 1,481     2,800     -   -  
Cost and estimated earnings in excess of billings 10,490     3,005     -   -  
Inventories (11,153 )   9,596     318   49  
Prepayments and other current assets (1,761 )   (2,206 )   (7,127 ) (1,088 )
Other non-current assets 22     (16,220 )   -   -  
Amount due from a related party -     (2,639 )   -   -  
Accounts payable 2,696     660     (17,789 ) (2,716 )
Contract liabilities (3,343 )   986     1,613   246  
Income taxes payable (5 )   -     -   -  
Deferred income -     (360 )   1,730   264  
Deferred government subsidies (20 )   (20 )   (20 ) (3 )
Unrecognized tax benefits (29 )   166     -   -  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities (1,603 )   3,287     (3,534 ) (540 )
Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities (29,055 )   (35,934 )   16,174   2,467  
                     


   
EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONT’D)
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars ("US$"))
   
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2020 		  March 31,
2021
  RMB   RMB   RMB US$
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES            
Purchase of property and equipment (292 )   (7,414 )   (8,322 ) (1,270 )
Acquisition of intangible assets (9 )   (59 )   (9 ) (1 )
Proceeds from maturity of short-term investments 13,000     35,596     49,271   7,520  
Purchase of short-term investments (17,200 )   (2,000 )   (18,000 ) (2,747 )
Loans to third parties (53,900 )   -     -   -  
Repayment of loan from a third party 10,000     -     -   -  
Others (54 )   -     -   -  
Net cash flow (used in)/provided by investing activities (48,455 )   26,123     22,940   3,502  
             
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES            
Proceeds from a short-term bank loan 5,000     -     5,000   763  
Repayment of a short-term bank loan (5,000 )   -     (5,000 ) (763 )
Proceeds from long-term bank loans -     -     20,000   3,053  
Repayment of loans from a third party -     (2,000 )   -   -  
Proceeds from issuance of Class A ordinary shares pursuant to underwriters’ exercise of over-allotment option 6,797     -     -   -  
Proceeds from issuance of Class A ordinary shares pursuant to a private placement -     -     258,836   39,506  
Payment of issuance of Class A ordinary shares pursuant to underwriters’ exercise of over-allotment option’s issuance costs -     (35 )   -   -  
Payment of issuance costs for initial public offering (9,119 )   (2,075 )   -   -  
Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (2,322 )   (4,110 )   278,836   42,559  
             
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,185     (3,710 )   4,351   664  
Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (76,647 )   (17,631 )   322,301   49,192  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period/year 321,662     157,804     140,173   21,395  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period/year 245,015     140,173     462,474   70,587  
                     


   
EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONT’D)
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars ("US$"))
   
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2020 		  March 31,
2021
  RMB   RMB   RMB US$
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Non-cash financing activities:
Unpaid Issuance costs for Series C redeemable convertible preferred shares included in Accrued expenses and other liabilities 		743   48   48 7
Unpaid Issuance costs for initial public offering included in Accrued expenses and other liabilities 5,608   821   821 125
Unpaid issuance costs for issuance of Class A ordinary shares pursuant to underwriters’ exercise of over-allotment option included in Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,046   812   812 124
Unpaid Issuance costs for issuance of Class A ordinary shares pursuant to a private placement included in Accrued expenses and other liabilities -   -   1,891 289
             


     
EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED
CONDENSED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”) except for number of shares and per share data)
     
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2020 		  March 31,
2021
    RMB   RMB   RMB US$
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Gross profit   11,154     32,450     14,526   2,217  
Plus: Share-based compensation   -     2,363     -   -  
Adjusted gross profit   11,154     34,813     14,526   2,217  
Adjusted gross margin   59.3 %   63.8 %   63.2 % 63.2 %
               
Sales and marketing expenses   (5,776 )   (13,848 )   (9,486 ) (1,448 )
Plus: Share-based compensation   -     5,601     4,626   706  
Adjusted sales and marketing expenses   (5,776 )   (8,247 )   (4,860 ) (742 )
               
General and administrative expenses   (10,608 )   (18,613 )   (46,059 ) (7,030 )
Plus: Share-based compensation   1,445     5,390     36,331   5,545  
Adjusted general and administrative expenses   (9,163 )   (13,223 )   (9,728 ) (1,485 )
               
Research and development expenses   (16,660 )   (50,945 )   (27,854 ) (4,251 )
Plus: Share-based compensation   491     25,217     7,914   1,208  
Adjusted research and development expenses   (16,169 )   (25,728 )   (19,940 ) (3,043 )
               
Operating expenses   (33,044 )   (83,406 )   (83,399 ) (12,729 )
Plus: Share-based compensation   1,936     36,208     48,871   7,459  
Adjusted operating expenses   (31,108 )   (47,198 )   (34,528 ) (5,270 )
Adjusted operating expenses percentage   165.3 %   86.5 %   150.3 % 150.3 %
               
Operating loss   (21,121 )   (49,206 )   (66,206 ) (10,105 )
Plus: Share-based compensation   1,936     38,571     48,871   7,459  
Adjusted operating loss   (19,185 )   (10,635 )   (17,335 ) (2,646 )
Adjusted operating margin   (102.0 %)   (19.5 %)   (75.4 %) (75.4 %)
               
Net loss   (20,406 )   (50,843 )   (62,525 ) (9,544 )
Plus: Share-based compensation   1,936     38,571     48,871   7,459  
Adjusted net loss   (18,470 )   (12,272 )   (13,654 ) (2,084 )
Adjusted net margin   (98.2 %)   (22.5 %)   (59.4 %) (59.4 %)
               
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders   (19,550 )   (49,186 )   (62,164 ) (9,489 )
Plus: Share-based compensation   1,936     38,571     48,871   7,459  
Adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders   (17,614 )   (10,615 )   (13,293 ) (2,029 )
Adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders margin   (93.6 %)   (19.4 %)   (57.9 %) (57.9 %)
               
Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per Class A and Class B ordinary share   (0.16 )   (0.10 )   (0.12 ) (0.02 )
Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS   (0.32 )   (0.20 )   (0.24 ) (0.04 )
                       

______________________
1 Adjusted operating loss is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating loss excluding share-based compensation expenses. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.
2 Adjusted net loss is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net loss excluding share-based compensation expenses. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.
3 Adjusted operating expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.
4 Adjusted basic and diluted loss per ordinary share is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as basic and diluted loss per ordinary share excluding share-based compensation expenses. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.
5 Adjusted basic and diluted loss per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as basic and diluted loss per ADS excluding share-based compensation expenses. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release. 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EHang Reports First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results - Achieved Quarterly Positive Operating Cash Flow Again- Maintained High Quarterly Gross Margin GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EH), the world’s leading autonomous …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Management Changes
FDA Approves First COVID-19 Vaccine Which Can Be Distributed by Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) as US Anticipates Considerable Uptick in Vaccination Rates, as Stated in 8K Filing 06/15/21
Immunocore Announces that U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency accept ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Significant Progress on Activities at the Back River Gold District
Platinex Acquires Mining Claims in Shining Tree From Trillium Mining Corp Consolidating Former ...
Yamana Gold Repurchases an Additional 1,584,500 Common Shares Under Its Share Repurchase Program ...
HEXO Corp. Closes US$144.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering
ERYTECH Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Eryaspase in Pancreatic Cancer
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...