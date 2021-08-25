Cassava Sciences Responds to Allegations

“As a science company, we champion facts that can be evaluated and verified,” said Remi Barbier, President & CEO. “This helps people make informed choices. It is important for stakeholders to separate fact from fiction, which is why we wish to address allegations head-on.”

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer’s disease, today issued a response to claims that were posted on-line yesterday after market hours. Cassava Sciences believes the claims made in this post regarding scientific integrity are false and misleading. The Company stands behind its science, its scientists and its scientific collaborators, and is responding to ensure the facts are known and respected.

Fiction: Biomarker data is generated by Cassava Sciences or its science collaborators and therefore are falsified.

Fact: Cassava Sciences’ plasma p-tau data from Alzheimer’s patients was generated by Quanterix Corp., an independent company, and presented at the recent Alzheimer’s Association International Conference1.

Fiction: Plasma p-tau for one individual Alzheimer’s patient increased by 235%, which was not shown in the scatterplot.

Fact: This patient’s plasma p-tau increased by 38%, not 235%, as shown in a scatterplot.2

Fiction: Tissue staining showing Abeta42 inside neurons shows treatment effects.

Fact: Yes, Abeta42 is indeed inside neurons prior to plaque formation.

Fiction: The author’s Citizen Petition to FDA dated August 18, 2021, is evidence of wrongdoing.

Fact: Five days after the Citizen’s Petition, Cassava Sciences announced it had reached an agreement with FDA on Special Protocol Assessments (SPA) for its Phase 3 studies of simufilam for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The SPAs underscore alignment with FDA on key scientific, clinical and regulatory requirements of the Company’s Phase 3 program of simufilam in Alzheimer’s disease.3 Furthermore, a Citizen’s Petition allows any party to raise safety/efficacy concerns with drugs the FDA is considering for approval, which is not the case for Cassava Sciences’ simufilam.4

Fiction: Extensive use of Western blot analysis is foundational to Cassava Sciences’ research and therefore suspicious.

Fact: Western blot analysis is foundational to the biotechnology industry5. Western blotting is a standard lab technique used world-wide to detect a protein of interest.

Fiction: Cassava Sciences’ Western blots data appear overexposed and highly processed, evidence of image manipulation.

Fact: High quality bands are supposed to look sharp6. Smudged bands can be evidence of inexperience, depending on levels of protein in the band.