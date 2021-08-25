GE Renewable Energy, PKN ORLEN to Cooperate on New Offshore Wind Leases in Poland Autor: PLX AI | 25.08.2021, 11:59 | 20 | 0 | 0 25.08.2021, 11:59 | (PLX AI) – GE Renewable Energy and PKN ORLEN sign MOU on offshore wind in PolandGE Renewable Energy says will provide its expertise to strengthen ORLEN’s competitiveness to compete for new offshore wind leases in PolandCompanies to work together to … (PLX AI) – GE Renewable Energy and PKN ORLEN sign MOU on offshore wind in PolandGE Renewable Energy says will provide its expertise to strengthen ORLEN’s competitiveness to compete for new offshore wind leases in PolandCompanies to work together to … (PLX AI) – GE Renewable Energy and PKN ORLEN sign MOU on offshore wind in Poland

GE Renewable Energy says will provide its expertise to strengthen ORLEN’s competitiveness to compete for new offshore wind leases in Poland

Companies to work together to support the development of offshore wind projects in Poland, a country expected to award up to 10.9 GW of offshore wind projects by 2030 and up to 28 GW of offshore wind by 2050

