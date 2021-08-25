checkAd

Angel Yeast Announces Acquisition of Bio Sunkeen

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.08.2021, 12:07  |  19   |   |   

YICHANG, China, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Yeast Co., Ltd ("Angel Yeast")(en.angelyeast.com), a listed high-tech yeast company in China, has recently announced it has established a joint venture company to invest RMB 100 million ($15.4 million) to acquire Shandong Bio Sunkeen Co, Ltd ("Bio Sunkeen"). In doing so, the company seeks to optimize its production capacity and further consolidate and strengthen its position in the industry.

Angel Yeast has partnered with Shandong Lufa Holding company ("Shandong Lufa") to establish Angel Yeast (Jining) Co., Ltd. Angel Yeast (Jining) will acquire the relevant assets of Bio Sunkeen's yeast product production, while simultaneously transforming and upgrading its technological capabilities.

"Angel Yeast will utilize Bio Sunkeen's existing facilities, with further expansion plans in the future. This joint venture project is in line with Angel Yeast's 2025 strategy focusing on yeast biotechnology, nutrition and health products, and food ingredients," said Chen Hongwei, General Manager of Angel Yeast (Jining).

As a national high-tech enterprise, Bio Sunkeen currently has an annual capacity of 15,000 tons of yeast and yeast extract (YE) through its production facilities. Its main products include yeast and YE, edible sweet potato starch, feeding products, compound seasoning, and other yeast augmented products. Angel Yeast will acquire Bio Sunkeen's yeast and yeast extract-related assets group in order to implement technological transformation and upgrade its processes and facilities. Eventually, the company hopes to build it into an important production base for its yeast products and related raw materials for food, organic feed, and organic fertilizer.

Angel Yeast's acquisition of Bio Sunkeen will help the company rapidly address potential capacity gaps as the market continues to grow. According to analysis and predictions of the period between 2021 to 2025, there will be an increasingly prominent gap between the growth rate of the yeast market and the available supply based on the group's annual production capacity. By acquiring Bio Sunkeen's biological products, Angel Yeast can rapidly increase its production capacity by 15,000 tons for yeast and YE— reducing its construction period by nearly two years and increasing the ratio of input to output when compared to building a new factory.

At the same time, the acquisition will assist in consolidating the yeast industry and enhancing China's position on the global stage. Angel Yeast's acquisition of Bio Sunkeen's assets will strengthen its position in the industry as it reduces market competition by converting competitors into partners. Together with the capabilities of Bio Sunkeen, Angel Yeast (Jining) will also be able to expand its channels for the production of yeast from hydrolyzed corn glycogen, in order to fully leverage the abundance of local corn resources and address the industry's molasses shortage.

Angel Yeast has contributed RMB 60 million ($9.2 million) to the acquisition costs and Shandong Lufa has contributed RMB 40 million ($6.2 million). After the acquisition goes into effect, Angel Yeast has guaranteed employment in principle for all of Bio Sunkeen's current on-the-job employees related to the operation of its underlying assets.

About Angel Yeast

Founded in 1986, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd specializes in the production of yeast and yeast derivatives. Its product range includes baker's yeast and ingredients, Chinese dim sum solutions, yeast extract-savory, human health, animal nutrition, plant care, brewing & biofuels, microbial nutrition, and enzymes. At present, Angel Yeast has 11 international advanced production bases in China, Egypt, and Russia, and provides products and services for more than 150 countries and regions globally.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1601556/image_1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1601585/Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Angel Yeast Announces Acquisition of Bio Sunkeen YICHANG, China, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Angel Yeast Co., Ltd ("Angel Yeast")(en.angelyeast.com), a listed high-tech yeast company in China, has recently announced it has established a joint venture company to invest RMB 100 million ($15.4 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alert Logic Achieves AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider Competency Status
Styrene Market Size to Reach USD 73.81 Billion in 2028 from USD 53.11 Billion in 2020, with polystyrene leading among the application segments: Reports and Data
Cryptocurrency Market to Reach $4.94 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 12.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market to Exceed $1001.28 Million at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 ...
E-commerce companies and 3PL players across the board eventually committing to including EVs in their fleet as a part of their sustainability initiatives will have Strong Influence in the Industry: Ken Research
Global Butterfly Valves Market Anticipated to Surpass $14,108.3 Million, at 5.9% CAGR from 2021 to ...
Let's talk Lady Parts for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month with President & CEO of OCRA, Audra Moran
Prime Venture Partners Announces Fund IV of US$100 million, with a First Close of $75 million (INR ...
Global Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Size Is Forecasted To Grow To $1.148 Billion By 2026
Thunes Enables Real-time Consumer Payments to Pakistan through a Partnership with Bank Alfalah
Titel
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Automotive Towbar Deployment in Luxury Passenger Cars to Increase by 3% through 2031
Good Company, Strauss Israel, Agoro Carbon Alliance, Smart Agro Fund and ERB are on a Mission to ...
Why North America Is Projected To Dominate Cannabidiol Derived From Hemp Market Through 2028
Pearle Vision Introduces "Maya" The Latest Installment In Their Award-Winning Small Moments ...
Insulation Materials Market Size to Reach USD 82.96 Billion in 2027 | Growing Need to Make ...
VP Capital Completes Buyout of Shares in Currency.com and Capital.com from Larnabel Ventures
Process Analyzers Market to Reach $12.19 bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research.
Demand in Automotive Industry Giving Tailwinds to Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) ...
Plant Protein Market Size to Reach USD 17.52 Billion in 2028 from USD 10.28 Billion in 2020, with soy leading among source segments: Reports and Data
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...