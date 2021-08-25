The Phosphora World is Yours to Take! IronFX's Iron Worlds Championship (IWC) is Still on. $1M Prize Pool!*

checkAd

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3rd round of IronFX's Iron Worlds Championship has started. The Phosphora World is now active and will last until September 13. IronFX's Iron Worlds Championship has generated interest in the trading community, following the broker's impressive expansion during the last year.

How to enter the Phosphora World

Traders can participate in the Phosphora World by opening as many trading accounts as they wish and funding their accounts with the minimum amount of $500. Each trader will get to choose their own nickname before they start trading. If a trader comes first in the Phosphora World, they will proceed to the semi-final by depositing only the minimum amount of $500. All other participants entering the semi-final will be required to deposit a minimum of $3,000 to continue to the semi-final.

Cash Prizes from a $1 million prize pool

In every round, winners will get cash prizes from a $1m prize pool.* In the current round, there will be 5 winners with each winner receiving the following cash prizes:

  1. $10,000 cash prize
  2. $6,000 cash prize
  3. $4,000 cash prize
  4. $3,000 cash prize
  5. $2,000 cash prize.

Current & Remaining rounds:

The Phosphora World begins on August 14 and ends on September 13. For the remaining rounds, the dates are as follows:

  • Tantalum World: 14 September - 14 October
  • Titania World (Semi-Final): 15 October – 15 November
  • Iron World (Final): 16 November – 16 December An IronFX representative said: "We are very pleased with the attention the championship has received and we are committed as always to delivering exciting, interesting and valuable services to our clients."

About IronFX

IronFX is the award-winning leader in online trading with 10 trading platforms and 300+ tradable instruments in forex, spot metals, futures, shares, spot indices and commodities. The broker serves more than 1 million clients from over 180 countries providing some of the most competitive conditions in the industry including ultra-low spreads and fast execution.

Related Links

IronFX Website: https://www.ironfx.com/

Discover more about the Iron Worlds Championship: https://www.ironfx.com/iron-worlds-championship/en  

All trading involves risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. Join the Iron Worlds Championship.

https://www.ironfx.com/en/register?campaign=iron-worlds-championship  

All trading involves risk. It is possible to lose all your capital.

*Terms and Conditions apply.   

