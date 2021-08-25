checkAd

lululemon athletica inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.08.2021   

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) today announced that its financial results for the second quarter fiscal 2021 will be released Wednesday, September 8, 2021. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the financial results.

If you would like to participate in the call, please dial (800) 319-4610 or (604) 638-5340, if calling internationally, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at: http://investor.lululemon.com/events.cfm. A replay will be made available online approximately 2 hours following the live call for a period of 30 days.

About lululemon athletica inc.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is a healthy lifestyle inspired athletic apparel company for yoga, running, training, and most other sweaty pursuits, creating transformational products and experiences which enable people to live a life they love. Setting the bar in technical fabrics and functional designs, lululemon works with yogis and athletes in local communities for continuous research and product feedback. For more information, visit www.lululemon.com.

Wertpapier


