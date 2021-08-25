lululemon athletica inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) today announced that its financial results for the second quarter fiscal 2021 will be released Wednesday, September 8, 2021. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the financial results.

If you would like to participate in the call, please dial (800) 319-4610 or (604) 638-5340, if calling internationally, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.