Express, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR), announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2021. These results, which cover the thirteen weeks ended July 31, 2021, are compared to the thirteen weeks ended August 1, 2020. Certain results are compared to the thirteen weeks ended August 3, 2019, as indicated.

“Our performance across all channels in the second quarter was very strong on both the top and bottom line. We experienced an inflection point after the Fourth of July and have been driving a double digit comp versus 2019 since that time,” said Tim Baxter, Chief Executive Officer. “We have returned to positive EBITDA earlier than expected and delivered positive operating cash flow.”

“Our second quarter eCommerce results were particularly strong, and we are on track to achieve our goal of $1.0 billion in eCommerce demand by 2024,” continued Baxter. “We are in the midst of an exciting transformation from being known as a store in the mall to a brand with a purpose powered by a styling community. Our second quarter results and momentum into the third quarter reflect the power of the EXPRESSway Forward strategy, and the innovative Express Community Commerce program we announced in July is the next important step in our transformation.”

Second Quarter 2021 Operating Results

  • Consolidated net sales increased 86% to $457.6 million from $245.7 million in the second quarter of 2020, with consolidated comparable sales up 42%. Compared to 2019, consolidated comparable sales increased by 3%.
    • Comparable retail sales, which includes both Express stores and eCommerce, increased 48% compared to the second quarter of 2020.
    • Comparable outlet store sales increased 30% versus the second quarter of 2020.

Please note, comparable sales calculations are not consistent across all retailers. Our comparable sales exclude sales from stores that were closed for at least one full day, including during the pandemic, consistent with our historical policy.

  • Gross margin was 32.6% of net sales compared to (17.9)% in last year's second quarter, an increase of over 5,000 basis points. Compared to 2019, gross margin increased by 580 basis points.
    • Merchandise margin improved approximately 2,500 basis points compared to 2020 driven by positive customer response to our new receipts and significant reduction in promotional activity.
    • Buying and occupancy expenses leveraged over 2,500 basis points compared to 2020 due to increased sales and rent reductions.
  • Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $134.6 million, 29.4% of net sales, versus $92.8 million, 37.8% of net sales, in last year's second quarter. The improvement in SG&A rate is driven by leveraging the increased sales and cost reductions from the previously announced corporate restructuring. The $41.8 million increase versus 2020 is mainly driven by last year's pandemic related store closures and current year incremental investments in marketing.
  • Operating income was $14.8 million compared to a loss of $136.3 million in the second quarter of 2020 and a loss of $9.8 million in the second quarter of 2019.
  • Income tax expense and the effective tax rate were approximately zero, and include a $9.0 million reversal of the valuation allowance against the Company's deferred tax assets. This compares to a benefit of $29.5 million and an effective tax rate of 21.5% in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding the benefit of the valuation allowance reversal, the effective tax rate would have been approximately 84% driven by a true-up from the first quarter provision due to a significant improvement in forecasted pre-tax results.
  • Net income was $10.6 million, or $0.15 per diluted share. On an adjusted basis, net income was $1.7 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, excluding the benefit of the previously mentioned valuation allowance reversal. This compares to a net loss of $107.8 million, or a loss of $1.67 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020. On an adjusted basis, net loss was $95.6 million, or a loss of $1.48 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was $30.8 million compared to negative EBITDA of $118.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. EBITDA was $11.2 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $33.9 million versus $192.9 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020.
  • Inventory was $266.6 million at the end of the second quarter, up 15% compared to $232.3 million at the end of the prior year’s second quarter which reflected inventory cuts due to the pandemic. Compared to 2019, inventory decreased 1%.
  • Short-term debt was $9.0 million and long-term debt was $109.2 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021 compared to long-term debt of $165.0 million at the end of the prior year’s second quarter. The Company repaid approximately $111 million of debt during the second quarter of 2021.
  • At the end of the second quarter of 2021, $137.2 million remained available for borrowing under the revolving credit facility.
  • Operating cash flow was $67.6 million for the twenty-six weeks ended July 31, 2021, compared to $(170.4) million for the twenty-six weeks ended August 1, 2020, and $1.7 million for the twenty-six weeks ended August 3, 2019.
  • Capital expenditures totaled $10.6 million for the twenty-six weeks ended July 31, 2021, compared to $10.1 million for the twenty-six weeks ended August 1, 2020, and $12.1 million for the twenty-six weeks ended August 3, 2019.
  • Free cash flow was $57.0 million for the twenty-six weeks ended July 31, 2021, compared to $(180.5) million for the twenty-six weeks ended August 1, 2020, and $(10.4) million for the twenty-six weeks ended August 3, 2019.

2021 Outlook

Based on the strength of the second quarter performance, the Company is providing an improved outlook for the second half and full year 2021. The Company expects the following:

  • Net Sales above 2019 levels on a comparable basis for the second half of the year
  • Gross Margin rate approximately 200 basis points above 2019 levels for the second half of the year
  • Net interest expense of $6 million for the second half of the year
  • Positive free cash flow for the full year
  • Capital expenditures of approximately $35 million for the full year
  • On track to achieve goal of $1.0 billion in eCommerce demand by 2024

Assumptions in the Company outlook may be affected by the continued uncertainty of the pandemic and its impacts on consumer behavior and throughout the supply chain.

See Schedule 5 for a discussion of projected real estate activity.

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 results is scheduled for August 25, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 683-0508 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be webcast live at www.express.com/investor and remain available for 90 days. A telephone replay of this call will be available at 12:00 p.m. ET on August 25, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. ET on September 1, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing (800) 585-8367 and entering the replay pin number 2441359. In addition, an investor presentation of second quarter 2021 results will be available at www.express.com/investor at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on August 25, 2021.

About Express, Inc.

Express is a modern, versatile, dual gender apparel and accessories brand that helps people get dressed for every day and any occasion. Launched in 1980 with the idea that style, quality and value should all be found in one place, Express has always been a brand of the now, offering some of the most important and enduring fashion trends. Express aims to Create Confidence & Inspire Self-Expression through a design & merchandising view that brings forward The Best of Now for Real Life Versatility.

The company operates over 500 retail and factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store. Express, Inc. is traded on the NYSE under the symbol EXPR. For more information, please visit www.express.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact and include, but are not limited to (1) guidance and expectations, including statements regarding expected operating margins, comparable sales, effective tax rates, interest income, net income, diluted earnings per share, cash tax refunds, liquidity, EBITDA, free cash flow, and capital expenditures, (2) statements regarding expected store openings, store closures, store conversions, and gross square footage, and (3) statements regarding the Company's strategy, plans, and initiatives, including, but not limited to, results expected from such strategy, plans, and initiatives. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions, which may not prove to be accurate. These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, and significant contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are (1) changes in consumer spending and general economic conditions; (2) the COVID-19 pandemic and its continued impact on our business operations, store traffic, employee availability, financial condition, liquidity and cash flow; (3) our ability to operate our business efficiently, manage capital expenditures and costs, and obtain financing when required; (4) our ability to identify and respond to new and changing fashion trends, customer preferences, and other related factors; (5) fluctuations in our sales, results of operations, and cash levels on a seasonal basis and due to a variety of other factors, including our product offerings relative to customer demand, the mix of merchandise we sell, promotions, and inventory levels; (6) customer traffic at malls, shopping centers, and at our stores; (7) competition from other retailers; (8) our dependence on a strong brand image; (9) our ability to adapt to changing consumer behavior and develop and maintain a relevant and reliable omni-channel experience for our customers; (10) the failure or breach of information systems upon which we rely; (11) our ability to protect customer data from fraud and theft; (12) our dependence upon third parties to manufacture all of our merchandise; (13) changes in the cost of raw materials, labor, and freight; (14) supply chain or other business disruption, including as a result of the coronavirus; (15) our dependence upon key executive management; (16) our ability to execute our growth strategy, EXPRESSway Forward, including engaging our customers and acquiring new ones, executing with precision to accelerate sales and profitability, creating great product and reinvigorating our brand; (17) our substantial lease obligations; (18) our reliance on third parties to provide us with certain key services for our business; (19) impairment charges on long-lived assets; (20) claims made against us resulting in litigation or changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business; (21) our inability to protect our trademarks or other intellectual property rights which may preclude the use of our trademarks or other intellectual property around the world; (22) restrictions imposed on us under the terms of our asset-based loan facility, including restrictions on the ability to effect share repurchases; (23) changes in tax requirements, results of tax audits, and other factors that may cause fluctuations in our effective tax rate; (24) changes in tariff rates; and (25) natural disasters, extreme weather, public health issues, including pandemics, fire, acts of terrorism or war and other events that cause business interruption. Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in Express, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Schedule 1

Express, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

July 31, 2021

 

January 30, 2021

 

August 1, 2020

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

Current Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

33,852

 

 

$

55,874

 

 

$

192,894

 

Receivables, net

10,470

 

 

14,556

 

 

18,806

 

Income tax receivable

53,892

 

 

111,342

 

 

88,724

 

Inventories

266,593

 

 

264,360

 

 

232,302

 

Prepaid rent

4,891

 

 

7,883

 

 

6,829

 

Other

14,415

 

 

20,495

 

 

26,337

 

Total current assets

384,113

 

 

474,510

 

 

565,892

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Right of Use Asset, Net

704,909

 

 

797,785

 

 

902,211

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and Equipment

963,089

 

 

969,402

 

 

989,589

 

Less: accumulated depreciation

(806,040

)

 

(789,204

)

 

(773,972

)

Property and equipment, net

157,049

 

 

180,198

 

 

215,617

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Assets

4,309

 

 

5,964

 

 

3,724

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,250,380

 

 

$

1,458,457

 

 

$

1,687,444

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

Short-term lease liability

$

212,659

 

 

$

203,441

 

 

$

207,672

 

Accounts payable

156,896

 

 

150,230

 

 

143,491

 

Deferred revenue

29,674

 

 

32,430

 

 

30,932

 

Short-term debt

8,966

 

 

 

 

 

Accrued expenses

111,854

 

 

128,952

 

 

145,999

 

Total current liabilities

520,049

 

 

515,053

 

 

528,094

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-Term Lease Liability

624,582

 

 

722,949

 

 

816,877

 

Long-Term Debt

109,207

 

 

192,032

 

 

165,000

 

Other Long-Term Liabilities

20,036

 

 

18,734

 

 

28,597

 

Total Liabilities

1,273,874

 

 

1,448,768

 

 

1,538,568

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and Contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Stockholders’ (Deficit)/Equity

(23,494

)

 

9,689

 

 

148,876

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

1,250,380

 

 

$

1,458,457

 

 

$

1,687,444

 

Schedule 2

Express, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Thirteen Weeks Ended

 

Twenty-Six Weeks Ended

 

July 31, 2021

 

August 1, 2020

 

July 31, 2021

 

August 1, 2020

Net Sales

$

457,627

 

 

$

245,703

 

 

$

803,386

 

 

$

455,978

 

Cost of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy Costs

308,320

 

 

289,760

 

 

575,275

 

 

546,242

 

GROSS PROFIT/(LOSS)

149,307

 

 

(44,057

)

 

228,111

 

 

(90,264

)

Operating Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

134,562

 

 

92,805

 

 

253,955

 

 

191,970

 

Other operating income, net

(31

)

 

(568

)

 

(64

)

 

(661

)

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

134,531

 

 

92,237

 

 

253,891

 

 

191,309

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OPERATING INCOME/(LOSS)

14,776

 

 

(136,294

)

 

(25,780

)

 

(281,573

)

Interest Expense, Net

4,115

 

 

1,023

 

 

9,367

 

 

1,079

 

Other Expense, Net

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,733

 

INCOME/(LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

10,661

 

 

(137,317

)

 

(35,147

)

 

(285,385

)

Income Tax Expense/(Benefit)

22

 

 

(29,547

)

 

(62

)

 

(23,565

)

NET INCOME/(LOSS)

$

10,639

 

 

$

(107,770

)

 

$

(35,085

)

 

$

(261,820

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EARNINGS PER SHARE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.16

 

 

$

(1.67

)

 

$

(0.53

)

 

$

(4.07

)

Diluted

$

0.15

 

 

$

(1.67

)

 

$

(0.53

)

 

$

(4.07

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

66,527

 

 

64,645

 

 

65,863

 

 

64,338

 

Diluted

69,565

 

 

64,645

 

 

65,863

 

 

64,338

 

Schedule 3

Express, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Twenty-Six Weeks Ended

 

July 31, 2021

 

August 1, 2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(35,085

)

 

$

(261,820

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

35,866

 

 

37,323

 

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

 

 

1

 

Impairment of property, equipment and lease assets

 

 

21,483

 

Equity method investment impairment

 

 

3,233

 

Share-based compensation

5,404

 

 

4,962

 

Deferred taxes

 

 

63,621

 

Landlord allowance amortization

(172

)

 

(208

)

Other non-cash adjustments

 

 

(500

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Receivables, net

4,086

 

 

(7,982

)

Income tax receivable

57,450

 

 

(85,724

)

Inventories

(2,233

)

 

(11,999

)

Accounts payable, deferred revenue, and accrued expenses

(12,896

)

 

75,588

 

Other assets and liabilities

15,171

 

 

(8,361

)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES

67,591

 

 

(170,383

)

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

(10,558

)

 

(10,130

)

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(10,558

)

 

(10,130

)

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Proceeds from borrowings under the revolving credit facility

38,000

 

 

165,000

 

Repayment of borrowings under the revolving credit facility

(119,050

)

 

 

Proceeds from borrowings under the term loan facility

50,000

 

 

 

Repayment of borrowings under the term loan facility

(43,263

)

 

 

Proceeds on financing arrangements

 

 

2,548

 

Repayments of financing arrangements

(769

)

 

(712

)

Costs incurred in connection with debt arrangements

(471

)

 

 

Repurchase of common stock for tax withholding obligations

(3,502

)

 

(568

)

NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(79,055

)

 

166,268

 

 

 

 

 

NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(22,022

)

 

(14,245

)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

55,874

 

 

207,139

 

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD

$

33,852

 

 

$

192,894

 

Schedule 4

Express, Inc.

Supplemental Information - Consolidated Statements of Income

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

The Company supplements the reporting of its financial information determined under United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income/(loss), adjusted operating income/(loss), adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, and free cash flow.

How These Measures Are Useful

The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information to assist stockholders in understanding its financial results and assessing its prospects for future performance. Management believes adjusted net income/(loss), adjusted operating income/(loss), adjusted diluted earnings per share, and EBITDA are important indicators of the Company's business performance because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, the Company's underlying operating results, and may provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in the business. In addition, adjusted diluted earnings per share and EBITDA are used as a performance measures in the Company's long-term executive compensation program for purposes of determining the number of equity awards that are ultimately earned and EBITDA is also a metric used in our short-term cash incentive compensation plan. Management believes that free cash flow provides useful information regarding liquidity as it shows our operating cash flows less cash reinvested in the business (capital expenditures).

Limitations of the Usefulness of These Measures

Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. These adjusted financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported net income/(loss), operating loss, or diluted earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing the Company's operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results and the below reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of the Company's business. Management strongly encourages investors and stockholders to review the Company's financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

 

Thirteen Weeks Ended July 31, 2021

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Operating
Income

Income Tax
Impact

 

Net Income

Diluted
Earnings
per Share

Weighted
Average Diluted
Shares
Outstanding

Reported GAAP Measure

$

14,776

 

 

 

$

10,639

 

$

0.15

 

69,565

Valuation allowance on deferred taxes (a)

 

 

(8,982

)

 

 

(8,982

)

 

(0.13

)

 

Adjusted Non-GAAP Measure

$

14,776

 

 

 

$

1,657

 

$

0.02

 

 

  1. Valuation allowance released due to improvement in forecasted pre-tax results.
 

 

Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 31, 2021

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Operating
Loss

Income Tax
Impact

 

Net Loss

Diluted
Earnings
per Share

Weighted
Average Diluted
Shares
Outstanding

Reported GAAP Measure

$

(25,780

)

 

 

$

(35,085

)

$

(0.53

)

65,863

Valuation allowance on deferred taxes (a)

 

 

995

 

 

 

995

 

 

0.01

 

 

Adjusted Non-GAAP Measure

$

(25,780

)

 

 

$

(34,090

)

$

(0.52

)

 

  1. Valuation allowance provided against 2021 pre-tax losses.
 

 

Thirteen Weeks Ended August 1, 2020

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Operating
Loss

Income Tax
Impact

 

Net Loss

Diluted
Earnings
per Share

Weighted
Average Diluted
Shares
Outstanding

Reported GAAP Measure

$

(136,294

)

 

 

$

(107,770

)

$

(1.67

)

64,645

Impairment of property, equipment and lease assets

 

6,805

 

(1,830

)

(a)

 

4,975

 

 

0.08

 

 

Valuation allowance on deferred taxes (b)

 

 

16,244

 

 

 

16,244

 

 

0.25

 

 

Tax impact of the CARES Act (c)

 

 

(9,084

)

 

 

(9,084

)

 

(0.14

)

 

Adjusted Non-GAAP Measure

$

(129,489

)

 

 

$

(95,635

)

$

(1.48

)

 

  1. Items tax affected at the applicable deferred or statutory rate.
  2. Valuation allowance provided against previously recognized deferred tax assets and 2020 losses, less net operating losses utilized under the CARES Act.
  3. Income tax benefit primarily due to a net operating loss carryback under the CARES Act to years with a higher federal statutory tax rate than is currently enacted.
 

 

Twenty-Six Weeks Ended August 1, 2020

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Operating
Loss

Income Tax
Impact

 

Net Loss

Diluted
Earnings
per Share

Weighted
Average Diluted
Shares
Outstanding

Reported GAAP Measure

$

(281,573

)

 

 

$

(261,820

)

$

(4.07

)

64,338

Impairment of property, equipment and lease assets

 

21,483

 

(5,686

)

(a)

 

15,797

 

 

0.25

 

 

Equity method investment impairment (b)

 

 

(642

)

 

 

2,091

 

 

0.03

 

 

Valuation allowance on deferred taxes (c)

 

 

77,319

 

 

 

77,319

 

 

1.20

 

 

Tax impact of the CARES Act (d)

 

 

(28,557

)

 

 

(28,557

)

 

(0.44

)

 

Tax impact of executive departures (e)

 

 

111

 

 

 

111

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Non-GAAP Measure

$

(260,090

)

 

 

$

(195,059

)

$

(3.03

)

 

  1. Items tax affected at the applicable deferred or statutory rate.
  2. Impairment before tax was $2.7 million and was recorded in other expense, net.
  3. Valuation allowance provided against previously recognized deferred tax assets and 2020 losses, less net operating losses utilized under the CARES Act.
  4. Income tax benefit primarily due to a net operating loss carryback under the CARES Act to years with a higher federal statutory tax rate than is currently enacted.
  5. Represents the tax impact related to the expiration of former executive non-qualified stock options.

 

Thirteen Weeks Ended

 

Twenty-Six Weeks Ended

(in thousands)

July 31, 2021

 

August 1, 2020

 

July 31, 2021

 

August 1, 2020

Net income/(loss)

$

10,639

 

 

$

(107,770

)

 

$

(35,085

)

 

$

(261,820

)

Interest expense, net

4,115

 

 

1,023

 

 

9,367

 

 

1,079

 

Income tax expense/(benefit)

22

 

 

(29,547

)

 

(62

)

 

(23,565

)

Depreciation and amortization

16,002

 

 

17,931

 

 

32,756

 

 

37,203

 

EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measure)

$

30,778

 

 

$

(118,363

)

 

$

6,976

 

 

$

(247,103

)

 

Thirteen Weeks Ended

 

Twenty-Six Weeks Ended

(in thousands)

August 3, 2019

Net loss

$

(9,703

)

 

$

(19,637

)

Interest income, net

(783

)

 

(1,495

)

Income tax expense/(benefit)

726

 

 

(182

)

Depreciation and amortization

20,927

 

 

43,067

 

EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measure)

$

11,167

 

 

$

21,753

 

 

Twenty-Six Weeks Ended

(in thousands)

July 31, 2021

 

August 1, 2020

 

August 3, 2019

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

67,591

 

 

$

(170,383

)

 

$

1,728

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

(10,558

)

 

(10,130

)

 

(12,145

)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP Measure)

$

57,033

 

 

$

(180,513

)

 

$

(10,417

)

Schedule 5

Express, Inc.

Real Estate Activity

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Second Quarter 2021 - Actual

 

July 31, 2021 - Actual

Company-Operated Stores

Opened

 

Closed

 

Store Count

 

Gross Square Footage

Retail Stores

 

(3)

 

351

 

 

Outlet Stores

 

 

206

 

 

Express Edit Concept Stores1

3

 

(1)

 

4

 

 

UpWest Stores

4

 

 

5

 

 

TOTAL

7

 

(4)

 

566

 

4.7 million

 

 

 

 

 

 

Third Quarter 2021 - Projected

 

October 30, 2021 - Projected

Company-Operated Stores

Opened

 

Closed

 

Store Count

 

Gross Square Footage

Retail Stores

 

 

351

 

 

Outlet Stores

1

 

 

207

 

 

Express Edit Concept Stores1

2

 

(1)

 

5

 

 

UpWest Stores

2

 

 

7

 

 

TOTAL

5

 

(1)

 

570

 

4.7 million

 

 

 

 

 

 

Full Year 2021 - Projected

 

January 29, 2022 - Projected

Company-Operated Stores

Opened

 

Closed

 

Store Count

 

Gross Square Footage

Retail Stores

 

(20)

 

339

 

 

Outlet Stores

1

 

(5)

 

206

 

 

Express Edit Concept Stores1

9

 

(2)

 

8

 

 

UpWest Stores

7

 

 

7

 

 

TOTAL

17

 

(27)

 

560

 

4.7 million

  1. The initial lease terms for Express Edit Concept stores are typically less than 12 months.

 

Wertpapier


