Express, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

“Our performance across all channels in the second quarter was very strong on both the top and bottom line. We experienced an inflection point after the Fourth of July and have been driving a double digit comp versus 2019 since that time,” said Tim Baxter, Chief Executive Officer. “We have returned to positive EBITDA earlier than expected and delivered positive operating cash flow.”

Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR), announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2021. These results, which cover the thirteen weeks ended July 31, 2021, are compared to the thirteen weeks ended August 1, 2020. Certain results are compared to the thirteen weeks ended August 3, 2019, as indicated.

“Our second quarter eCommerce results were particularly strong, and we are on track to achieve our goal of $1.0 billion in eCommerce demand by 2024,” continued Baxter. “We are in the midst of an exciting transformation from being known as a store in the mall to a brand with a purpose powered by a styling community. Our second quarter results and momentum into the third quarter reflect the power of the EXPRESSway Forward strategy, and the innovative Express Community Commerce program we announced in July is the next important step in our transformation.”

Second Quarter 2021 Operating Results

Consolidated net sales increased 86% to $457.6 million from $245.7 million in the second quarter of 2020, with consolidated comparable sales up 42%. Compared to 2019, consolidated comparable sales increased by 3%. Comparable retail sales, which includes both Express stores and eCommerce, increased 48% compared to the second quarter of 2020. Comparable outlet store sales increased 30% versus the second quarter of 2020.



Please note, comparable sales calculations are not consistent across all retailers. Our comparable sales exclude sales from stores that were closed for at least one full day, including during the pandemic, consistent with our historical policy.

Gross margin was 32.6% of net sales compared to (17.9)% in last year's second quarter, an increase of over 5,000 basis points. Compared to 2019, gross margin increased by 580 basis points. Merchandise margin improved approximately 2,500 basis points compared to 2020 driven by positive customer response to our new receipts and significant reduction in promotional activity. Buying and occupancy expenses leveraged over 2,500 basis points compared to 2020 due to increased sales and rent reductions.

Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $134.6 million, 29.4% of net sales, versus $92.8 million, 37.8% of net sales, in last year's second quarter. The improvement in SG&A rate is driven by leveraging the increased sales and cost reductions from the previously announced corporate restructuring. The $41.8 million increase versus 2020 is mainly driven by last year's pandemic related store closures and current year incremental investments in marketing.

Operating income was $14.8 million compared to a loss of $136.3 million in the second quarter of 2020 and a loss of $9.8 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Income tax expense and the effective tax rate were approximately zero, and include a $9.0 million reversal of the valuation allowance against the Company's deferred tax assets. This compares to a benefit of $29.5 million and an effective tax rate of 21.5% in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding the benefit of the valuation allowance reversal, the effective tax rate would have been approximately 84% driven by a true-up from the first quarter provision due to a significant improvement in forecasted pre-tax results.

Net income was $10.6 million, or $0.15 per diluted share. On an adjusted basis, net income was $1.7 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, excluding the benefit of the previously mentioned valuation allowance reversal. This compares to a net loss of $107.8 million, or a loss of $1.67 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020. On an adjusted basis, net loss was $95.6 million, or a loss of $1.48 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was $30.8 million compared to negative EBITDA of $118.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. EBITDA was $11.2 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $33.9 million versus $192.9 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020.

Inventory was $266.6 million at the end of the second quarter, up 15% compared to $232.3 million at the end of the prior year’s second quarter which reflected inventory cuts due to the pandemic. Compared to 2019, inventory decreased 1%.

Short-term debt was $9.0 million and long-term debt was $109.2 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021 compared to long-term debt of $165.0 million at the end of the prior year’s second quarter. The Company repaid approximately $111 million of debt during the second quarter of 2021.

At the end of the second quarter of 2021, $137.2 million remained available for borrowing under the revolving credit facility.

Operating cash flow was $67.6 million for the twenty-six weeks ended July 31, 2021, compared to $(170.4) million for the twenty-six weeks ended August 1, 2020, and $1.7 million for the twenty-six weeks ended August 3, 2019.

Capital expenditures totaled $10.6 million for the twenty-six weeks ended July 31, 2021, compared to $10.1 million for the twenty-six weeks ended August 1, 2020, and $12.1 million for the twenty-six weeks ended August 3, 2019.

Free cash flow was $57.0 million for the twenty-six weeks ended July 31, 2021, compared to $(180.5) million for the twenty-six weeks ended August 1, 2020, and $(10.4) million for the twenty-six weeks ended August 3, 2019.

2021 Outlook

Based on the strength of the second quarter performance, the Company is providing an improved outlook for the second half and full year 2021. The Company expects the following:

Net Sales above 2019 levels on a comparable basis for the second half of the year

Gross Margin rate approximately 200 basis points above 2019 levels for the second half of the year

Net interest expense of $6 million for the second half of the year

Positive free cash flow for the full year

Capital expenditures of approximately $35 million for the full year

On track to achieve goal of $1.0 billion in eCommerce demand by 2024

Assumptions in the Company outlook may be affected by the continued uncertainty of the pandemic and its impacts on consumer behavior and throughout the supply chain.

See Schedule 5 for a discussion of projected real estate activity.

Schedule 1 Express, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) July 31, 2021 January 30, 2021 August 1, 2020 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,852 $ 55,874 $ 192,894 Receivables, net 10,470 14,556 18,806 Income tax receivable 53,892 111,342 88,724 Inventories 266,593 264,360 232,302 Prepaid rent 4,891 7,883 6,829 Other 14,415 20,495 26,337 Total current assets 384,113 474,510 565,892 Right of Use Asset, Net 704,909 797,785 902,211 Property and Equipment 963,089 969,402 989,589 Less: accumulated depreciation (806,040 ) (789,204 ) (773,972 ) Property and equipment, net 157,049 180,198 215,617 Other Assets 4,309 5,964 3,724 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,250,380 $ 1,458,457 $ 1,687,444 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Short-term lease liability $ 212,659 $ 203,441 $ 207,672 Accounts payable 156,896 150,230 143,491 Deferred revenue 29,674 32,430 30,932 Short-term debt 8,966 — — Accrued expenses 111,854 128,952 145,999 Total current liabilities 520,049 515,053 528,094 Long-Term Lease Liability 624,582 722,949 816,877 Long-Term Debt 109,207 192,032 165,000 Other Long-Term Liabilities 20,036 18,734 28,597 Total Liabilities 1,273,874 1,448,768 1,538,568 Commitments and Contingencies Total Stockholders’ (Deficit)/Equity (23,494 ) 9,689 148,876 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,250,380 $ 1,458,457 $ 1,687,444

Schedule 2 Express, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 31, 2021 August 1, 2020 July 31, 2021 August 1, 2020 Net Sales $ 457,627 $ 245,703 $ 803,386 $ 455,978 Cost of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy Costs 308,320 289,760 575,275 546,242 GROSS PROFIT/(LOSS) 149,307 (44,057 ) 228,111 (90,264 ) Operating Expenses: Selling, general, and administrative expenses 134,562 92,805 253,955 191,970 Other operating income, net (31 ) (568 ) (64 ) (661 ) TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 134,531 92,237 253,891 191,309 OPERATING INCOME/(LOSS) 14,776 (136,294 ) (25,780 ) (281,573 ) Interest Expense, Net 4,115 1,023 9,367 1,079 Other Expense, Net — — — 2,733 INCOME/(LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 10,661 (137,317 ) (35,147 ) (285,385 ) Income Tax Expense/(Benefit) 22 (29,547 ) (62 ) (23,565 ) NET INCOME/(LOSS) $ 10,639 $ (107,770 ) $ (35,085 ) $ (261,820 ) EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.16 $ (1.67 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (4.07 ) Diluted $ 0.15 $ (1.67 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (4.07 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 66,527 64,645 65,863 64,338 Diluted 69,565 64,645 65,863 64,338

Schedule 3 Express, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 31, 2021 August 1, 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (35,085 ) $ (261,820 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 35,866 37,323 Loss on disposal of property and equipment — 1 Impairment of property, equipment and lease assets — 21,483 Equity method investment impairment — 3,233 Share-based compensation 5,404 4,962 Deferred taxes — 63,621 Landlord allowance amortization (172 ) (208 ) Other non-cash adjustments — (500 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables, net 4,086 (7,982 ) Income tax receivable 57,450 (85,724 ) Inventories (2,233 ) (11,999 ) Accounts payable, deferred revenue, and accrued expenses (12,896 ) 75,588 Other assets and liabilities 15,171 (8,361 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES 67,591 (170,383 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (10,558 ) (10,130 ) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (10,558 ) (10,130 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from borrowings under the revolving credit facility 38,000 165,000 Repayment of borrowings under the revolving credit facility (119,050 ) — Proceeds from borrowings under the term loan facility 50,000 — Repayment of borrowings under the term loan facility (43,263 ) — Proceeds on financing arrangements — 2,548 Repayments of financing arrangements (769 ) (712 ) Costs incurred in connection with debt arrangements (471 ) — Repurchase of common stock for tax withholding obligations (3,502 ) (568 ) NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (79,055 ) 166,268 NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (22,022 ) (14,245 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 55,874 207,139 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 33,852 $ 192,894

Schedule 4 Express, Inc. Supplemental Information - Consolidated Statements of Income Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

The Company supplements the reporting of its financial information determined under United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income/(loss), adjusted operating income/(loss), adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, and free cash flow.

How These Measures Are Useful

The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information to assist stockholders in understanding its financial results and assessing its prospects for future performance. Management believes adjusted net income/(loss), adjusted operating income/(loss), adjusted diluted earnings per share, and EBITDA are important indicators of the Company's business performance because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, the Company's underlying operating results, and may provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in the business. In addition, adjusted diluted earnings per share and EBITDA are used as a performance measures in the Company's long-term executive compensation program for purposes of determining the number of equity awards that are ultimately earned and EBITDA is also a metric used in our short-term cash incentive compensation plan. Management believes that free cash flow provides useful information regarding liquidity as it shows our operating cash flows less cash reinvested in the business (capital expenditures).

Limitations of the Usefulness of These Measures

Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. These adjusted financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported net income/(loss), operating loss, or diluted earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing the Company's operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results and the below reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of the Company's business. Management strongly encourages investors and stockholders to review the Company's financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Thirteen Weeks Ended July 31, 2021 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Operating

Income Income Tax

Impact Net Income Diluted

Earnings

per Share Weighted

Average Diluted

Shares

Outstanding Reported GAAP Measure $ 14,776 $ 10,639 $ 0.15 69,565 Valuation allowance on deferred taxes (a) — (8,982 ) (8,982 ) (0.13 ) Adjusted Non-GAAP Measure $ 14,776 $ 1,657 $ 0.02 Valuation allowance released due to improvement in forecasted pre-tax results. Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 31, 2021 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Operating

Loss Income Tax

Impact Net Loss Diluted

Earnings

per Share Weighted

Average Diluted

Shares

Outstanding Reported GAAP Measure $ (25,780 ) $ (35,085 ) $ (0.53 ) 65,863 Valuation allowance on deferred taxes (a) — 995 995 0.01 Adjusted Non-GAAP Measure $ (25,780 ) $ (34,090 ) $ (0.52 ) Valuation allowance provided against 2021 pre-tax losses. Thirteen Weeks Ended August 1, 2020 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Operating

Loss Income Tax

Impact Net Loss Diluted

Earnings

per Share Weighted

Average Diluted

Shares

Outstanding Reported GAAP Measure $ (136,294 ) $ (107,770 ) $ (1.67 ) 64,645 Impairment of property, equipment and lease assets 6,805 (1,830 ) (a) 4,975 0.08 Valuation allowance on deferred taxes (b) — 16,244 16,244 0.25 Tax impact of the CARES Act (c) — (9,084 ) (9,084 ) (0.14 ) Adjusted Non-GAAP Measure $ (129,489 ) $ (95,635 ) $ (1.48 ) Items tax affected at the applicable deferred or statutory rate. Valuation allowance provided against previously recognized deferred tax assets and 2020 losses, less net operating losses utilized under the CARES Act. Income tax benefit primarily due to a net operating loss carryback under the CARES Act to years with a higher federal statutory tax rate than is currently enacted. Twenty-Six Weeks Ended August 1, 2020 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Operating

Loss Income Tax

Impact Net Loss Diluted

Earnings

per Share Weighted

Average Diluted

Shares

Outstanding Reported GAAP Measure $ (281,573 ) $ (261,820 ) $ (4.07 ) 64,338 Impairment of property, equipment and lease assets 21,483 (5,686 ) (a) 15,797 0.25 Equity method investment impairment (b) — (642 ) 2,091 0.03 Valuation allowance on deferred taxes (c) — 77,319 77,319 1.20 Tax impact of the CARES Act (d) — (28,557 ) (28,557 ) (0.44 ) Tax impact of executive departures (e) — 111 111 — Adjusted Non-GAAP Measure $ (260,090 ) $ (195,059 ) $ (3.03 ) Items tax affected at the applicable deferred or statutory rate. Impairment before tax was $2.7 million and was recorded in other expense, net. Valuation allowance provided against previously recognized deferred tax assets and 2020 losses, less net operating losses utilized under the CARES Act. Income tax benefit primarily due to a net operating loss carryback under the CARES Act to years with a higher federal statutory tax rate than is currently enacted. Represents the tax impact related to the expiration of former executive non-qualified stock options.

Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended (in thousands) July 31, 2021 August 1, 2020 July 31, 2021 August 1, 2020 Net income/(loss) $ 10,639 $ (107,770 ) $ (35,085 ) $ (261,820 ) Interest expense, net 4,115 1,023 9,367 1,079 Income tax expense/(benefit) 22 (29,547 ) (62 ) (23,565 ) Depreciation and amortization 16,002 17,931 32,756 37,203 EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measure) $ 30,778 $ (118,363 ) $ 6,976 $ (247,103 )

Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended (in thousands) August 3, 2019 Net loss $ (9,703 ) $ (19,637 ) Interest income, net (783 ) (1,495 ) Income tax expense/(benefit) 726 (182 ) Depreciation and amortization 20,927 43,067 EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measure) $ 11,167 $ 21,753

Twenty-Six Weeks Ended (in thousands) July 31, 2021 August 1, 2020 August 3, 2019 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 67,591 $ (170,383 ) $ 1,728 Less: Capital expenditures (10,558 ) (10,130 ) (12,145 ) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP Measure) $ 57,033 $ (180,513 ) $ (10,417 )

Schedule 5 Express, Inc. Real Estate Activity (Unaudited) Second Quarter 2021 - Actual July 31, 2021 - Actual Company-Operated Stores Opened Closed Store Count Gross Square Footage Retail Stores — (3) 351 Outlet Stores — — 206 Express Edit Concept Stores1 3 (1) 4 UpWest Stores 4 — 5 TOTAL 7 (4) 566 4.7 million Third Quarter 2021 - Projected October 30, 2021 - Projected Company-Operated Stores Opened Closed Store Count Gross Square Footage Retail Stores — — 351 Outlet Stores 1 — 207 Express Edit Concept Stores1 2 (1) 5 UpWest Stores 2 — 7 TOTAL 5 (1) 570 4.7 million Full Year 2021 - Projected January 29, 2022 - Projected Company-Operated Stores Opened Closed Store Count Gross Square Footage Retail Stores — (20) 339 Outlet Stores 1 (5) 206 Express Edit Concept Stores1 9 (2) 8 UpWest Stores 7 — 7 TOTAL 17 (27) 560 4.7 million The initial lease terms for Express Edit Concept stores are typically less than 12 months.

