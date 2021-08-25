Headwater Gold Commences Trading on the OTCQB Under Symbol HWAUF

Caleb Stroup, Headwater Gold’s President and CEO, commented: “The OTCQB listing with DTC eligibility marks an important milestone for the Company. This listing will allow the Company to broaden our shareholder base in the USA, as well as promote greater liquidity as we continue an aggressive exploration campaign on our portfolio of 100% owned properties in the Western USA”.

Vancouver, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headwater Gold Inc. ( CSE: HWG ) ( OTCQB: HWAUF ) (the “Company” or “Headwater”) is pleased to announce that it has qualified for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. and the Company’s common shares have commenced trading thereof under the symbol “ HWAUF ”. The Company has additionally secured Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) eligibility for its common shares traded in the United States. The Company’s common shares continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) under the symbol “ HWG ”.

About the OTCQB

The OTCQB offers early stage and developing U.S. and international companies the benefits of being publicly traded in the U.S. The OTCQB helps companies build shareholder value with a goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving fair valuation.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. The Company’s listing on the CSE and the trading of its shares on the OTCQB contribute to a larger global presence and offers investors preeminent access to trading.

About the Depository Trust Company

The Depository Trust Company is a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors trading the Company's shares on the OTCQB.

About Headwater Gold

Headwater Gold Inc. is a technically-driven mineral exploration company focused on exploring for high-grade precious metal deposits in the Western USA. Headwater is aggressively exploring one of the most well-endowed and mining-friendly jurisdictions in the world with a goal of making world-class precious metal discoveries. Headwater has a large portfolio of epithermal vein exploration projects, and a technical team composed of experienced geologists with diverse capital markets, junior company, and major mining company experience. The Company is well funded and is systematically drill testing several of its 100% owned projects in Nevada, Idaho, and Oregon.