checkAd

Merck Announces VAXNEUVANCE (Pneumococcal 15-valent Conjugate Vaccine) Met Key Immunogenicity and Safety Endpoints in Phase 3 Pivotal Trial Evaluating Use in Infants, PNEU-PED (V114-029)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.08.2021, 12:45  |  25   |   |   

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced topline results from the pivotal PNEU-PED (V114-029) study evaluating the immunogenicity, safety and tolerability of VAXNEUVANCE (Pneumococcal 15-valent Conjugate Vaccine) in healthy infants enrolled between 42-90 days of age (n=1720). In the trial, infants were given a 4-dose regimen of either VAXNEUVANCE or the licensed 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV13) at 2, 4, 6, and 12-15 months of age.

In the PNEU-PED study, primary endpoints demonstrated:

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Merck & Co!
Short
Basispreis 84,70€
Hebel 10,84
Ask 0,62
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 67,84€
Hebel 7,78
Ask 0,85
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

  • VAXNEUVANCE had a safety profile generally comparable to PCV13 following receipt of any vaccine dose.
  • At 30 days following the third dose in the series (PD3), VAXNEUVANCE was non-inferior to PCV13 for all 13 shared serotypes based on serotype-specific response rates (proportions of individuals achieving the accepted immunoglobulin G (IgG) threshold value of 0.35mcg/mL) and for 12 of the 13 shared serotypes based on serotype-specific IgG geometric mean concentrations (GMCs).
    • The lower bounds of the two-sided 95 percent confidence intervals (CI) for the serotype-specific IgG GMC ratios were greater than 0.5 for 12 shared serotypes; the lower bound was 0.48 for serotype 6A, narrowly missing non-inferiority criteria.
  • At 30 days following the fourth (toddler) dose (PD4), VAXNEUVANCE was non-inferior to PCV13 for all 13 shared serotypes based on serotype-specific IgG GMCs.

Secondary endpoints demonstrated statistically superior immune responses for VAXNEUVANCE in comparison to PCV13 for shared serotype 3 and unique serotypes 22F and 33F based on prespecified criteria, as well as non-inferior immune responses to antigens contained in several routinely used pediatric vaccines when administered concomitantly with VAXNEUVANCE or PCV13.

“By nature, pneumococcal disease is constantly evolving. Strains of the disease associated with invasiveness cause significant disease burden in children, calling for innovation to help protect this vulnerable population worldwide,” said Dr. Roy Baynes, senior vice president and head of global clinical development, chief medical officer, Merck Research Laboratories. “At Merck, our goal is to design pneumococcal vaccines that target strains causing the greatest proportion of disease while maintaining a strong immune response to these serotypes. With the inclusion of serotypes 22F and 33F, VAXNEUVANCE has the potential to play an important role in the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease in children.”

Seite 1 von 5
Merck & Co Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Merck Announces VAXNEUVANCE (Pneumococcal 15-valent Conjugate Vaccine) Met Key Immunogenicity and Safety Endpoints in Phase 3 Pivotal Trial Evaluating Use in Infants, PNEU-PED (V114-029) Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced topline results from the pivotal PNEU-PED (V114-029) study evaluating the immunogenicity, safety and tolerability of VAXNEUVANCE (Pneumococcal 15-valent Conjugate …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Magic: The Gathering Announces Limited-Edition Fortnite and Street Fighter Sets in Annual Showcase
AI Tech Alert: Key Differences Between Transfer Learning and Incremental Learning
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Excerpt from Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Report
MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private ...
“PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE” Proves Its Pedigree With Fans
OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences and R&D Day
Intelsat Achieves Support of Nearly 75% of Funded Debt on Comprehensive Financial Restructuring
Herbert A. Allen Retires from Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities’ Competitive Bidding Process Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Thursday, August 19, 2021
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.08.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 33/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
20.08.21Leslie A. Brun Resigns from Merck Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.08.21FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) for the Treatment of Patients With Certain Types of Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) Disease-Associated Tumors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21FDA Approves KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination for First-Line Treatment of Adult Patients With Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21FDA Accepts Application for Merck’s KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) as Single Agent for Certain Patients With MSI-H/dMMR Advanced Endometrial Carcinoma
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application for KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) as Adjuvant Therapy in Certain Patients With Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Following Surgery
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Merck’s KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Significantly Prolonged Recurrence-Free Survival (RFS) Compared to Placebo as Adjuvant Therapy for Patients With Stage II Resected High-Risk Melanoma in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-716 Trial
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 30/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
30.07.21Merck & Co – nach der Schwäche weiter nordwärts?
SG Zertifikate | Chartanalysen
Anzeige
29.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow wieder auf Rekordjagd
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte