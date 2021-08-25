checkAd

CHONGQING, China, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the major activities of the Smart China Expo, i-VISTA Grand Challenge has been held four times. With its widely recognized professionalism and authoritativeness, a large number of consumers became its fans. This year's competition began on August 19. Altogether 105 teams from automobile enterprises, universities and colleges, and research institutes competed fiercely for three days to determine the final rankings in Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS), Strongest Car Brain Challenge, Virtual Simulation Challenge, Commercialization Process Challenge, and Low-Speed Autonomous Driving Challenge.

The event advocates practicing on a competitive basis and facilitating progress through competitions. The i-VISTA Grand Challenge is held not only to display the new technologies and new achievements, but also to find solutions to the key issues that currently constrain the development of this industry by pooling resources from all parties. On the scene of the award ceremony, Jiang Xueqian, second-level inspector of Chongqing Economic and Information Technology Commission, said, "Since recent years, the intelligent auto industry has been in the ascendant, but it is also facing many policy barriers, quite a few technical bottlenecks, and product application limitations. Therefore, adequate testing and verification are a must for the commercialization of self-driving technology. Chongqing's complex and diverse road scenes provide the perfect conditions for self-driving vehicle testing and competitions. Therefore, she firmly believes that the i-VISTA Grand Challenge will get better.

The main venue of this session of the competition was moved to Chongqing Liangjiang Collaborative Innovation Zone. The advanced hardware facilities and complete supporting services there ensured the successful holding of the event. Li Jie, Deputy Director of Liangjiang New Area Administrative Committee, attended the award ceremony and said, "In this year's competition, the performance of Chinese auto brands is eye-catching, especially the representatives of Chongqing's intelligent manufacturing — Changan Automobile and Jinkang Seres, with excellent results in several competitions. It also verifies that sci-tech innovation is driving national brands and that intelligence will become the breakthrough point for China's auto industry to grow."

Intelligent driving will create a better future. Although this year's competition has ended, the exploration of intelligent vehicles and smart transport will continue. Everyone is looking forward to the i-VISTA Grand Challenge next year!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1601638/image.jpg




