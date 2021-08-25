checkAd

Aurora Cannabis Marks Successful Inaugural Fulfillment for French Pilot Program

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

  • Initial fulfillment satisfies obligation as primary provider of dried medical cannabis
  • Premium, medical cannabis products sourced from the company's EU GMP facility in Denmark

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurora Germany GmbH, a subsidiary of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, and Ethypharm, have successfully delivered their initial shipment of cannabis to the French medical cannabis pilot program, set to begin serving patients in the coming weeks. Aurora and Ethypharm were selected by the National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products (ANSM) to supply the entire medical cannabis dried flower range (three lots of the tender) to French patients during the pilot program.

EU-GMP facility Aurora Nordic, in Denmark, provides medical cannabis to French pilot program (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.)

"The first prescriptions of dried medical cannabis as part of the French pilot program are a significant step toward providing access to patients and will support the destigmatization of medical cannabis in France," says Miguel Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Cannabis. "This accomplishment is another example of Aurora's leadership in global cannabis, with a proven track record of supporting the advancement of international medical cannabis markets alongside government bodies. By demonstrating a deep commitment to compliance and focus on product quality, we won three of the nine available tenders. If successful, this pilot program could lead to one of the largest regulated medical cannabis markets in Europe."

"Combining our pharmaceutical skills is, in our view, the right approach to build trust and confidence in medical cannabis for the long term in France," declared Jean Monin, Chief Commercial Operations Officer of Ethypharm. "We want to be a driving force to support patients suffering from chronic pain when there is no other therapeutic option than medical cannabis. With our deep expertise in disorders of the central nervous system and an expertise in highly regulated medicines, we are well prepared to collaborate with the health authorities and physicians. If positive, Ethypharm will, as a pharmaceutical company, ensure distribution and patient access to new therapeutic cannabis options."

Seite 1 von 4



