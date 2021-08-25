checkAd

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Announces Worldwide Licensing Agreement with Combioxin SA for Phase 2b/3, Novel First-in-Class Antitoxin Agent CAL02 in Development for Combination Use with Antibiotics for the Treatment of Severe Pneumonia

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGRX) (“Eagle” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a worldwide licensing agreement with Combioxin SA (“Combioxin”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Epalinges, Switzerland, for the commercial rights to CAL02, a novel first-in-class antitoxin agent ready for Phase 2b/3 development for the treatment of severe pneumonia in combination with traditional antibacterial drugs.

Under the Agreement, Eagle will be solely responsible for further clinical development of CAL02 and will make an upfront payment, followed by additional payments upon achievement of development milestones, regulatory approval and based upon commercial sales. Eagle expects to invest $35 million to achieve interim results. These interim results are expected in the first half of 2023.

CAL02 is designed to be an add-on therapy to antibiotics to neutralize virulence effectors. CAL02 consists of liposomes that capture and neutralize bacterial toxins produced by a broad range of Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria. Bacterial toxins play a critical role in severe, complicated, and resistant infections. They are known to dysregulate inflammation, cause organ damage and impede immune defense. Unlike traditional antibacterial drugs, CAL02 does not target bacteria directly.

The first-in-human clinical trial results show a favorable safety profile when administered in combination with standard antibiotics to patients with severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (“CABP”) hospitalized in the intensive care unit (“ICU”). Furthermore, as compared to patients under placebo, patients who were treated with CAL02 presented a faster clinical improvement, including a significantly faster resolution of organ dysfunctions (as per Sequential Organ Failure Assessment score).

“We are excited to be part of this potentially groundbreaking advancement in the treatment of severe bacterial pneumonia. Despite the widespread availability of antibiotic drugs today, pneumonia is still the leading cause of infectious mortality in the world. CAL02’s ability to neutralize virulence effectors could fill a significant medical gap by offering physicians a new treatment that has the potential to dramatically improve patient outcomes. We believe that CAL02 could change the standard of care for patients and have a broad therapeutic impact, especially in critical situations. This deal, along with the recent Landiolol transaction, broadens our pipeline and provides opportunities for continued leadership in the hospital acute care space,” stated Scott Tarriff, Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

