Jushi Holdings Inc. to Open Its 21st BEYOND / HELLO Retail Location Nationwide, 14th Store in Pennsylvania and Third in the City of Philadelphia Through its Subsidiary Agape Total Health Care Inc

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.08.2021, 12:55  |   |   |   

BEYOND / HELLO University City to Begin Serving Medical Marijuana Patients in the Culturally Diverse Academic Epicenter of Philadelphia on August 31st at 10:00 a.m.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced the opening of its 21st BEYOND / HELLO retail location nationwide, 14th medical marijuana dispensary in Pennsylvania and third storefront in the City of Philadelphia through its subsidiary, Agape Total Health Care Inc (“Agape”). BEYOND / HELLO University City will begin serving Pennsylvania medical marijuana patients and caregivers on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., providing an unparalleled in-store experience, coupled with online reservations available through beyond-hello.com and in-store express pickup.

“Through our subsidiary, Agape, we are very excited to open the latest BEYOND / HELLO location in the University City district of Philadelphia, an active, culturally diverse academic center, where cutting-edge art exhibitions bring together eclectic crowds,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi. “The opening of the third BEYOND / HELLO location in Philadelphia, along with our previously announced expansion of our other subsidiary’s grower-processor facility in Scranton, demonstrates our commitment to improving patient access across Pennsylvania. We also plan to open four additional locations in the Commonwealth by year end through our subsidiaries, which will continue to help better serve patients as the medical market continues to expand.”

BEYOND / HELLO University City, located at 3519 Lancaster Avenue, is conveniently positioned near University of Pennsylvania, Drexel University, University of the Sciences, the Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College, Institute of Contemporary Art, SEPTA University City Station, 30th Street Station as well as budget-friendly dining options such as street food stalls, international eateries and casual bars. The new dispensary will serve customers Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and joins the Company's two additional BEYOND / HELLO locations in the City of Philadelphia: BEYOND / HELLO Center City and BEYOND / HELLO Northern Liberties.

