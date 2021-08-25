Talisker Receives Permit and Initiates Drilling at Golden Hornet
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talsker' or the 'Company') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce that the Company has received a three year area based permit at its Golden Hornet gold exploration project in the Kootenay Mining District of south-central British Columbia. The Company has initiated diamond drilling with a fully funded exploratory phase of 12 diamond drill holes, totalling approximately 3,000 metres. The drilling will target high-grade quartz-sulphide veins, breccias and stockwork sampled during last year's greenfields program.
Key Points:
- Three-year drill permit received with 27 permitted pads
- Initial phase of 3,000m drill testing strongly mineralized footprint of 500m x 300m north west trending sheeted vein system in the Hornet Zone
- Surface trenching at the Hornet Zone was highlighted by 22.1g/t Au over 5.2 metres, 27g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 4.17g/t over 14 metres
- The initial phase of drilling will test the down dip and strike continuity of trenched zones
- Soil sampling conducted by Talisker in 2020 defined a 2.8km by 1.3km gold soil anomaly centered on the Hornet Zone
- The mineralized system is controlled by series of sheeted and stockwork quartz veins hosted within a Jurassic intrusive complex and disseminated mineralization within large hornfels contact envelope
The Golden Hornet Project represents a large footprint intrusion-related gold system (IRGS) hosting sheeted veins containing high gold values associated with pyrite, arsenopyrite and pyrrhotite. Historic trenching returned channel samples of 22.1 g/t Au over 5.2 metres, 17g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 4.17g/t Au over 14 metres. In addition, broad halos of mineralisation surrounding the veins returned intercepts of 1.9g/t Au over 21 metres, 1.23 g/t Au over 12.5 metres, 1.32 g/t Au over 17.0 metres and 0.96 g/t gold over 14 metres. The main NW trending high-grade gold veins at the Hornet Zone outcrop continuously over a 500m x 300m area. Low grade gold mineralization occurs in stockwork sulphide veinlets between major sheeted vein sets that represent additional opportunity for bulk tonnage potential. B-Horizon soil sampling conducted by Talisker in 2020 defined a 2.8km by 1.3km gold soil anomaly (98th percentile) centered on the Hornet Zone.
