Talisker Receives Permit and Initiates Drilling at Golden Hornet

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talsker' or the 'Company') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce that the Company has received a three year area based permit at its Golden Hornet gold exploration project in the Kootenay Mining District of south-central British Columbia. The Company has initiated diamond drilling with a fully funded exploratory phase of 12 diamond drill holes, totalling approximately 3,000 metres. The drilling will target high-grade quartz-sulphide veins, breccias and stockwork sampled during last year's greenfields program. Key Points: