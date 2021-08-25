checkAd

Talisker Receives Permit and Initiates Drilling at Golden Hornet

Autor: Accesswire
25.08.2021, 13:00  |  33   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talsker' or the 'Company') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce that the Company has received a three year area based permit at its Golden Hornet gold exploration …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talsker' or the 'Company') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce that the Company has received a three year area based permit at its Golden Hornet gold exploration project in the Kootenay Mining District of south-central British Columbia. The Company has initiated diamond drilling with a fully funded exploratory phase of 12 diamond drill holes, totalling approximately 3,000 metres. The drilling will target high-grade quartz-sulphide veins, breccias and stockwork sampled during last year's greenfields program.

Key Points:

  • Three-year drill permit received with 27 permitted pads
  • Initial phase of 3,000m drill testing strongly mineralized footprint of 500m x 300m north west trending sheeted vein system in the Hornet Zone
  • Surface trenching at the Hornet Zone was highlighted by 22.1g/t Au over 5.2 metres, 27g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 4.17g/t over 14 metres
  • The initial phase of drilling will test the down dip and strike continuity of trenched zones
  • Soil sampling conducted by Talisker in 2020 defined a 2.8km by 1.3km gold soil anomaly centered on the Hornet Zone
  • The mineralized system is controlled by series of sheeted and stockwork quartz veins hosted within a Jurassic intrusive complex and disseminated mineralization within large hornfels contact envelope

The Golden Hornet Project represents a large footprint intrusion-related gold system (IRGS) hosting sheeted veins containing high gold values associated with pyrite, arsenopyrite and pyrrhotite. Historic trenching returned channel samples of 22.1 g/t Au over 5.2 metres, 17g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 4.17g/t Au over 14 metres. In addition, broad halos of mineralisation surrounding the veins returned intercepts of 1.9g/t Au over 21 metres, 1.23 g/t Au over 12.5 metres, 1.32 g/t Au over 17.0 metres and 0.96 g/t gold over 14 metres. The main NW trending high-grade gold veins at the Hornet Zone outcrop continuously over a 500m x 300m area. Low grade gold mineralization occurs in stockwork sulphide veinlets between major sheeted vein sets that represent additional opportunity for bulk tonnage potential. B-Horizon soil sampling conducted by Talisker in 2020 defined a 2.8km by 1.3km gold soil anomaly (98th percentile) centered on the Hornet Zone.

Seite 1 von 3
Talisker Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Talisker Receives Permit and Initiates Drilling at Golden Hornet TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talsker' or the 'Company') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce that the Company has received a three year area based permit at its Golden Hornet gold exploration …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Reduces the Cost of Its Gold ETCs to Take Advantage of Investor ...
PrimeTime Holdings Provides Corporate Update, Completes C$29.9 million Private Placement of Secured ...
Heritage CARES Says Engaged Aftercare for Substance Use Treatment Is a Critical Predictor of ...
Cinedigm Launches Four of the Company’s Most Popular Channels on The Roku Channel
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Announces PRS-220 Presentation at ERS Highlighting Preclinical Data for CTGF ...
Neuropathix, Inc. Forms Dermique Incorporated its New Wholly Owned Subsidiary for the Ownership and ...
BCM Resources Appoints Dr. Sergei Diakov as Company President
CAT Strategic Metals Exploration Update Gold Jackpot Property, Northeastern Elko County, Nevada
10th Annual Gateway Conference to Virtually Showcase Leading Companies on September 8-9, 2021
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
EastWest Bioscience Issues a Correction to the News Release Distributed on May 28, 2020
Management Update on Filing of Financials
RedHill Announces Two New U.S. Patents
Snowline Gold Announces the Appointment of Scott Berdahl as Chief Executive Officer
Britannia Mining and Bullet Blockchain Complete Merger - Filing with the Nevada Secretary of State ...
CanaFarma Announces Third Tranche Closing of Non‐Brokered Private Placement of Units
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Closing of $6.9 Million Private Placement in Connection with the ...
Falcon Acquires Ground Along the Baie Verte Brompton Line, Contiguous with Marvel Discovery, ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.08.21Talisker Purchases Pioneer Extension Claims, Further Consolidating the Bralorne Gold Camp
Accesswire | Analysen
09.08.21Talisker Intersects 1.02 g/t over 114.15m at Pioneer
Accesswire | Analysen