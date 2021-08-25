Aston Bay Commences Drilling on its Mountain Base Metals Project, Virginia, USA

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company"), through its wholly owned subsidiary Blue Ridge Mining Inc., is pleased to announce the commencement of a 1,500 meter (m) …

The current drill program comprises initial drill testing of several electromagnetic (EM) and magnetic anomalies delineated by reinterpretations of historic airborne and ground geophysical surveys on the property (Figure 1). The highest priority target (TZ-3) is an airborne EM conductor anomaly 2.2 kilometers (km) in strike length, contained entirely within the property and confirmed by well-defined ground EM anomalies (Figure 2). The conductor is also coincident with anomalous surficial soil anomaly trends and rock chip analyses of up to 0.26% Cu and 0.37% Zn.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company"), through its wholly owned subsidiary Blue Ridge Mining Inc., is pleased to announce the commencement of a 1,500 meter (m) diamond drill program on its Mountain Base Metals Project in South Central Virginia, USA.

Two historic drill holes targeted the anomaly, yielding 1.12% Zn and 0.74% Pb over a 4.6 m interval in core in 2013 and 0.82% Zn over a 0.43m core interval in 1999. The historical drilling did not fully explain the conductivity anomalies as subsequent geophysical reinterpretations suggest neither drill hole intersected the anomaly. Furthermore, the historical drilling only tested the TZ-3 conductor on a single section and the remainder of the 2.2km strike length of the feature represents a compelling target with respect to base metal mineralization on the property.

Downhole EM surveys will be conducted on all drillholes. Fixed loop TDEM (time domain electromagnetic method) surficial surveys are planned for secondary targets on the property.

"We are excited to test this large anomaly in this initial round of drilling," stated Thomas Ullrich, CEO of Aston Bay. "The anomalous copper and zinc in the surface sampling coincident with significant intersection of lead and zinc mineralization in the historical drilling make this a compelling target for copper in addition to lead and zinc mineralization. These SEDEX- or VMS-type base metal deposits are often found with zinc and lead margins on a copper-bearing polymetallic core. The absence of graphite or significant amounts of other conductive material in the historical drilling suggests that the conductor remains untested at depth. Our program of deeper holes targeted using a modern reinterpretation of historical geophysical data is designed to intersect the conductor, with follow-up borehole EM surveys to guide placement of planned subsequent drillholes."