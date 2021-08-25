checkAd

Element79 Gold Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Ownership of Plutus Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) ("Element79 Gold", the “Company”) announced that it has signed a binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares in Plutus Gold …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) ("Element79 Gold", the “Company”) announced that it has signed a binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares in Plutus Gold Corp. ("Plutus Gold"), which holds the option to acquire the Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project.(1)

The Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project consists of 2,726 hectares across ten mineral claims located in Central British Columbia approximately 20 kilometers west of Fort St. James. The claims sit at low elevation with access via dirt roads that allows them to be drilled year-round (Figure 1.).

President and CEO of Element79 Gold, James Tworek commented, “The entire team has been hard at work developing our M&A pipeline and today we are pleased to announce the first of several potential acquisitions. Over the coming months, we intend to pursue an aggressive development strategy aimed at significant value-creation for our shareholders and the Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project is a perfect complement due in large part to its expansive potential.”

Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project: 2,700+ Hectares of Untapped Potential

First discovered in the 1920s, the Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project's original owners completed limited underground development in the 1930s and 1940s. A total of 226 shallow drill holes (both percussion and diamond) representing 19,580 meters have been completed on the Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project, the bulk of which occurred in the 1980s, with a total of 40 diamond drill holes (6,993 meters) drilled since 2017, including 9 holes for which results are pending.(1)

The Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project includes two significant mineralized veins: the “Main Vein” and the “Peg-leg Vein.” Underground sampling on the Main Vein in the 1940s produced weighted averages of 10.5 g/t (cut to 30 g/t) and 357.7 g/t (uncut) over 0.6 meters with an individual sample up to 5,074 g/t(2) (Table 1.). Historical drilling has returned up to 8,508.34 g/t gold and 2,899.88 g/t silver (Hole X86-06 by X-Cal Resources Ltd.) over 0.15 meters.(3) Historical trench sampling along 66m of the Peg-leg vein yielded gold assay values of 13.03 g/t across an average width of 0.8m.(4)

