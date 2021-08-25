checkAd

Karl Roessner joins OANDA Board as Non-Executive Director

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A global leader in online multi-asset trading services, currency data and analytics, OANDA is pleased to announce the appointment of industry leader Karl Roessner to its Board of Directors. He will serve as a Non-Executive Director, adding a wealth of industry-specific expertise to the firm's advisory team from his base in New York.

Currently CEO of Lefteris Acquisition Corp, Roessner was previously CEO of E*TRADE Financial Corporation and President of E*TRADE Bank, where he was instrumental in the development and execution of plans that generated a significant increase in revenue, billions of dollars in market capital improvement, improved banking offerings and consistent account growth. He also sat on the Board of Directors of both institutions. Prior to joining E*TRADE in 2009, Roessner spent 17 years with Clifford Chance, working as a lawyer for the firm both before and after the Rogers & Wells merger.

"We are delighted to welcome Karl to our Board of Directors. A seasoned professional in the retail trading industry, he brings with him extensive strategic and operational expertise that will add considerable strength to our advisory team at a critical time in the firm's history. We believe he will be a tremendous asset to OANDA as we continue on our journey to becoming one of the largest multi-asset brokers in the world," said Chief Executive Officer of OANDA, Gavin Bambury.

Further commenting, Roessner said, "I've long admired OANDA for its world-class brand, dedication to innovation and commitment to clients. As such, I'm very much looking forward to working with the board to help identify new opportunities that will further drive the growth of the business."

About OANDA

Founded in 1996, OANDA was the first company to share exchange rate data free of charge on the Internet, launching an FX trading platform that helped pioneer the development of web-based currency trading five years later. Today, the group provides online multi-asset trading, currency data and analytics to retail and corporate clients, demonstrating an unrivalled expertise in foreign exchange. With regulated entities in eight of the world's most active financial markets, OANDA remains dedicated to transforming the business of foreign exchange. For more information, please visit oanda.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1581985/OANDA_colour_logo_Logo.jpg  




