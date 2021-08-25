checkAd

NeoImmuneTech Appoints Jean Fan, M.D., as Chief Clinical Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
NeoImmuneTech, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 950220), a clinical-stage T cell-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Jean Fan, M.D., as Chief Clinical Officer (CCO). Dr. Fan brings over 20 years of experience in oncology and hematology leadership and clinical development to this role. As CCO, Dr. Fan will lead the clinical trial oversight and operations of NeoImmuneTech’s lead asset, NT-I7.

“We value Dr. Fan’s contributions to our Clinical Development team thus far, and I am pleased to welcome her to the newly created role of Chief Clinical Officer,” said Se Hwan Yang, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of NeoImmuneTech (NIT). “With the vast expansion of our NT-I7 clinical development program, it will be essential to have an experienced and dedicated leader to oversee our clinical trials, and I feel confident in Dr. Fan’s ability to do so.”

Dr. Fan added, “I am thrilled to take on this new role and continue to support the clinical efforts to advance NT-I7 through this important development phase. I look forward to working with the executive and clinical teams to advance NT-I7’s clinical trials, and explore its potential to demonstrate clinical value to make a difference for patients with immune-mediated diseases.”

Dr. Fan joined NIT in 2020 as VP, Head of Clinical Development, coming from Blueprint Medicines where she served as VP, Clinical Development. At Blueprint, she played a key role in achieving FDA approval for AYVAKIT in advanced GIST. Prior to this, Dr. Fan held clinical leadership positions at various pharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca's Late-stage Immuno-Oncology R&D division, where she led the development of both Imfinzi and Tremelimumab, Boehringer Ingelheim, where she led the global clinical development plan strategy for GIOTRIF in NSCLC programs, as well as development and approvals for Lenvima at Eisai, Ixempra at Bristol Myers Squibb, and both Bexxar and Promacta at GlaxoSmithKline. Before transitioning to industry, Dr. Fan’s academic background included Investigator at NIH/NICHD, postdoctoral training at Georgetown University School of Medicine, Lecturer at Sun Yat-sen University of Medicine Sciences, where she earned her MSc degree, and Assistant Professor at Medical College of Nanchang University, where she earned her M.D. degree.

