Malibu Boats selects Garmin marine electronics for its full line of Axis wakesurf and wakeboarding boats

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), the world’s largest 1 and most innovative marine electronics manufacturer, today announced that Malibu Boats, Inc., a market leader in the performance sport boat category, has selected Garmin to exclusively outfit its full line of Axis Wake Research wakesurf and wakeboarding boats with a customized 7-inch touchscreen display beginning model year 2022.

“We’re honored that Malibu has selected Garmin as standard equipment on its Axis wakesurf and wakeboard boat line,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Garmin provides the perfect combination of superior technology and reliability that is pivotal to improving the boating experience, and we’re confident that Axis customers will appreciate having our electronics onboard.”

“Malibu is proud to welcome Garmin marine electronics to our Axis boat line,” said Eric Bondy, Malibu Boats, Inc. vice president of sales. “We pride ourselves as the industry leader in innovation and unmatched performance and are excited to have a great partner in Garmin. Working with the Malibu engineering team to add their state of the art displays to all 2022 Axis models, Garmin has once again set the standard for the competition.”

Malibu will be factory-installing a 7-inch touchscreen Garmin display on its Axis Wake A20, A22, A24, T220 and T23 boat models. In addition to Axis graphics, the display offers seven customized shortcut keys for quick access to popular boat control functions, including the water sports, lights/controls, gauges and device settings screens – all customized specifically for the Axis customer. Built to withstand the towboat environment, the display is rugged and waterproof to IPX-7 standards and will be flush-mounted for a sleek, streamlined look across the full Axis line.

1 Based on 2020 reported sales

