Malibu Boats selects Garmin marine electronics for its full line of Axis wakesurf and wakeboarding boats

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), the world’s largest1 and most innovative marine electronics manufacturer, today announced that Malibu Boats, Inc., a market leader in the performance sport boat category, has selected Garmin to exclusively outfit its full line of Axis Wake Research wakesurf and wakeboarding boats with a customized 7-inch touchscreen display beginning model year 2022.

Malibu Boats, Inc., a market leader in the performance sport boat category, has selected Garmin to exclusively outfit its full line of Axis Wake Research wakesurf and wakeboarding boats with a customized 7-inch touchscreen display beginning model year 2022.

“We’re honored that Malibu has selected Garmin as standard equipment on its Axis wakesurf and wakeboard boat line,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Garmin provides the perfect combination of superior technology and reliability that is pivotal to improving the boating experience, and we’re confident that Axis customers will appreciate having our electronics onboard.”

“Malibu is proud to welcome Garmin marine electronics to our Axis boat line,” said Eric Bondy, Malibu Boats, Inc. vice president of sales. “We pride ourselves as the industry leader in innovation and unmatched performance and are excited to have a great partner in Garmin. Working with the Malibu engineering team to add their state of the art displays to all 2022 Axis models, Garmin has once again set the standard for the competition.”

Malibu will be factory-installing a 7-inch touchscreen Garmin display on its Axis Wake A20, A22, A24, T220 and T23 boat models. In addition to Axis graphics, the display offers seven customized shortcut keys for quick access to popular boat control functions, including the water sports, lights/controls, gauges and device settings screens – all customized specifically for the Axis customer. Built to withstand the towboat environment, the display is rugged and waterproof to IPX-7 standards and will be flush-mounted for a sleek, streamlined look across the full Axis line.

To learn more, visit www.garmin.com/marine and www.axiswake.com.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most sophisticated marine electronics the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For the sixth consecutive year, Garmin was recently named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). Other Garmin marine brands include Navionics and Fusion. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, email the Media Relations department at media.relations@garmin.com, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garmin and linkedin.com/company/garmin.

1 Based on 2020 reported sales

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, Navionics and Fusion are registered trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 26, 2020, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

