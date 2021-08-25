Precision BioSciences to Host In Vivo Gene Editing R&D Event on September 9, 2021

Precision’s gene editing event will feature presentations from Company management as well as featured guest speakers and will outline Precision’s development strategy to advance its in vivo gene editing portfolio. The agenda will include an overview of ARCUS, Precision's proprietary platform for in vivo gene correction, new pre-clinical data, timelines for leading in vivo gene editing programs, and updates from academic and industry collaborators.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene correction therapies with its ARCUS genome editing platform, today announced that it will host its first R&D event focused on in vivo gene editing at 8:00 am ET on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Company Conference Call and Webcast Information

Registration for the live webcast is available under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Precision BioSciences website at investor.precisionbiosciences.com. The dial-in conference call numbers for domestic and international callers are (866) 970-2058 and (873) 415-0216, respectively. The conference ID number for the call is 6376435. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for one year following the presentation.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS genome editing platform. ARCUS is a highly specific and versatile genome editing platform that was designed with therapeutic safety, delivery, and control in mind. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline consists of multiple “off-the-shelf” CAR T immunotherapy clinical candidates and several in vivo gene correction therapy candidates to cure genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. For more information about Precision BioSciences please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s development strategy and plans to advance select in vivo programs into the clinic. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target,” “mission,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “target,” “project,” “predict,” “contemplate,” “potential,” or the negative thereof and similar words and expressions.