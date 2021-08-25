checkAd

Procter & Gamble Brings Relief to Residents Affected by Flooding in Waverly, Tennessee With P&G Products and Tide Loads of Hope Laundry Services

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.08.2021   

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG):

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005252/en/

Tide Loads of Hope Laundry Unit (Photo: Business Wire)

Tide Loads of Hope Laundry Unit (Photo: Business Wire)

WHO: Families, individuals and first responders in need of personal care items, cleaning products or laundry services in the wake of the flooding in Tennessee.

WHAT: The Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Unit, powered by Matthew 25: Ministries, has been deployed to support relief and recovery efforts in the wake of the deadly flooding throughout Tennessee. The mobile laundry vehicle will begin services in Waverly, TN at the Walmart Supercenter on Walton Dr. providing free, full-service laundry to residents affected by the recent floods. Residents can bring clothes (up to two loads per household) to be washed, dried and folded free of charge. All washable clothing types will be accepted with the exception of heavy bedding.

In partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries, P&G will also distribute free personal care kits with everyday essentials as well as cleaning products to meet basic hygiene and home care needs directly into the affected areas of those impacted by the disaster.

In line with updated COVID-19 guidelines regarding operations, P&G and partner, Matthew 25: Ministries, have established new safety protocols and processes to allow for the distribution of free laundry services and supplies to those who have been impacted by the disaster, while keeping staff and beneficiaries at distribution Tide Loads of Hope activation sites protected.

WHY: Up to 17 inches of rainfall has driven flooding throughout the state of Tennessee. Communities in middle Tennessee have been severely impacted, leaving many without power or access to clean water.

P&G has a history of giving back to the communities where we live and work, and we want to provide everyday essentials to those who need it most to help bring a sense of normalcy in this time of need. These services are free and available to people affected by the disaster and the volunteers who are helping to respond.

WHERE: Starting on Wednesday, August 25, the team will collect laundry from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the location listed below until daily capacity has been reached. The team will also be distributing personal care kits and cleaning supplies directly into the affected areas.

The Tide Loads of Hope mobile laundry unit will be located at:

Walmart Supercenter
275 Walton Dr
Waverly, TN 37185

**For the most up-to-date information on the location of these services, please visit Tide’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels at https://www.facebook.com/Tide, @Tide and https://www.instagram.com/tidelaundry/?hl=en**

ABOUT TIDE LOADS OF HOPE: For more than 15 years, Tide Loads of Hope has provided free laundry services to families affected by disasters. Created in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Tide Loads of Hope is a mobile laundromat that can complete hundreds of loads of laundry per day. In partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization, the program has benefitted over 90,000 families across the U.S. and Canada.

As a key component of Tide Ambition 2030, Tide has committed to expand its Loads of Hope program tenfold, providing clean clothes to millions of people in times of need, with a focus on communities most impacted by climate change. Learn more at https://tide.com/en-us/our-commitment/loads-of-hope.

PRODUCT BRANDS: P&G brands to be distributed include Always, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Febreze, Ivory, Gillette, Mr. Clean, Olay, Old Spice, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, Secret, Swiffer, Tampax, Tide and Venus.

PARTNER: P&G provides these services in partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization. More information can be found at www.m25m.org.

Disclaimer

