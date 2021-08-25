checkAd

BridgeBio Pharma and LianBio Announce First Patient Treated in Phase 2a Trial of Infigratinib in Patients with Gastric Cancer and Other Advanced Solid Tumors

LianBio, a biotechnology company dedicated to bringing paradigm-shifting medicines to patients in China and other major Asian markets, and BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) today announced the first patient has been treated in a Phase 2a clinical trial of infigratinib in patients with locally advanced or metastatic gastric cancer or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma with fibroblast growth factor receptor-2 (FGFR2) gene amplification and other advanced solid tumors with FGFR genomic alterations.

“Infigratinib is a potent and selective FGFR inhibitor that has demonstrated compelling clinical activity across multiple tumor types with FGFR alterations,” said Yizhe Wang, Ph.D., chief executive officer of LianBio. “Given the disproportionately high prevalence rate of gastric cancer in China, LianBio is pursuing a region-specific development strategy focused on this area of great unmet need. This study marks LianBio’s first trial initiation and demonstrates our continued progress in delivering potentially transformational medicines to patients in Asia.”

TRUSELTIQ (infigratinib) is an oral selective inhibitor of FGFR1-3 that is approved in the United States for the treatment of patients with previously treated, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a FGFR2 fusion or other rearrangement as detected by an FDA-approved test. It is also being further evaluated in clinical trials based on demonstration of clinical activity in patients with advanced urothelial carcinoma with FGFR3 genomic alterations. LianBio in-licensed rights from BridgeBio for infigratinib for development and commercialization in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

The Phase 2a trial is a multicenter, open-label, single-arm study in China designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of infigratinib in patients with locally advanced or metastatic gastric cancer or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma with FGFR2 gene amplification and other advanced solid tumors with FGFR alterations. The primary endpoint is objective response rate (ORR). Secondary endpoints include duration of response, safety, disease control rate, progression-free survival and overall survival.

