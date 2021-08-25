HempFusion Provides Corporate Update, Revenue Guidance

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness Company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, is pleased to provide a corporate update and proforma revenue guidance including its two recently completed acquisitions, APCNA Holdings LLC (“Apothecanna”) and Sagely Enterprises Inc. (“Sagely Naturals”), (together the “Acquisitions”) for fiscal 2021 and 2022.

Based on a fiscal 2020 pro forma revenue basis, HempFusion (combined with the fiscal 2020 revenues of Apothecanna and Sagely Naturals) would have generated approximately USD$11.8 million in revenue. With the completion of the Acquisitions and inclusion of the pre-closing fiscal 2021 revenues of Apothecanna and Sagely Naturals, HempFusion expects to generate revenues of between USD$12.5 million and $13.5 million in fiscal 2021 and USD$20 million to $25 million in fiscal 2022 due in large part to the Company’s expansion plans over the next 18 months and beyond. The Company maintains a clean balance sheet with approximately USD$11.4 million cash as of the end of the Company’s second fiscal quarter.