Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Announces Voluntary De-Listing from Toronto Stock Exchange

The Company believes that the trading volume of its shares on the TSX no longer justifies the expense and administrative efforts associated with maintaining this listing, especially given Helius’ listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”). The Company’s listing on Nasdaq provides its stockholders with good liquidity, and the savings in exchange fees, legal fees and managerial time and effort to maintain a dual listing can be redirected into further advancing the business of the Company. Helius anticipates that its Class A common stock will be delisted from the TSX at the close of trading on or about September 9, 2021.

NEWTOWN, Pa., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that it has provided written notice to the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) regarding the voluntary delisting of its Class A common stock from the TSX.

Pursuant to Section 720(b)(i) of the TSX Company Manual, shareholder approval is not required with regards to the voluntary delisting as an alternative market for the shares will exist on Nasdaq.

Stockholders holding shares in Canadian brokerage accounts should contact their brokers to confirm how to trade Helius’ shares on the Nasdaq.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company’s purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform including the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNSTM). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

About the PoNSTM Device and PoNS TreatmentTM

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNSTM) is an innovative non-surgical device, inclusive of a controller and mouthpiece, which delivers electrical stimulation to the surface of the tongue to provide treatment of gait deficit. The PoNS device is indicated for use in the United States as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to mild-to-moderate symptoms from multiple sclerosis (“MS”) and is to be used as an adjunct to a supervised therapeutic exercise program in patients 22 years of age and over by prescription only. It is authorized for sale in Canada as a class II, non-implantable, medical device intended as a short term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from MS, and chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (“mmTBI”) and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. The PoNSTM is an investigational medical device in Australia (“AUS”) and is currently under premarket review by the AUS Therapeutic Goods Administration.