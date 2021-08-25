FibroGen Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Roxadustat for the Treatment of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia

WHITNEY is a Phase 2, open label study investigating the efficacy and safety of roxadustat for treatment of anemia in patients receiving concurrent chemotherapy treatment for non-myeloid malignancies. The primary efficacy endpoint of maximum change in hemoglobin within 16 weeks from baseline without red blood cell transfusion was met.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) today announced positive topline results from WHITNEY, the Company’s Phase 2 clinical study of roxadustat, a first-in-class oral small molecule hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI), for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA).

“Roxadustat is a promising new approach for treating chemotherapy induced anemia, which complicates the treatment of many cancer patients,” said Mark D. Eisner, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer, FibroGen. “Further studies will be necessary to evaluate whether roxadustat can effectively and safely treat this important type of anemia.”

In WHITNEY, ninety-two patients with non-myeloid malignancy (solid tumor) having a hemoglobin level at or below 10 g/dL were enrolled. Patients received a starting roxadustat dose of 2.0 mg/kg or 2.5 mg/kg, three times per week (TIW), during a treatment period of 16 weeks, with an additional 4-week follow-up period. Doses could be titrated every 4 weeks.

Roxadustat was generally well tolerated and there were no substantive differences in treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) between arms with different starting doses.

The full results of the study will be presented at a medical meeting later this year.



For more information regarding this study, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04076943).

About Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia

Although chemotherapy-induced anemia is one of the most common side effects of chemotherapy, it is often not recognized and is frequently undertreated. CIA can adversely affect long-term patient outcomes, as the anemia limits both quality of life and efficacy of chemotherapy treatment. The incidence and severity of CIA depends on a variety of factors. This includes the type of cancer and the treatment, including the type of chemotherapy, schedule, and intensity of therapy. It also depends on whether the patient has received prior myelosuppressive chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or both. An estimated 30% to 90% of cancer patients receiving chemotherapy develop anemia1. Approximately 650,000 cancer patients undergo chemotherapy every year in the United States2.